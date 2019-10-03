DAVENPORT — St. Ambrose University's Theatre Department presents the musical "Big Fish" at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday (Oct. 4-5) and at 3 p.m. Sunday (Oct. 6) at Galvin Fine Arts Center.
The 2013 show — with a book by John August and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the 2003 Tim Burton film — is guest-directed by Jay Edelnant, professor emeritus, University of Northern Iowa.
In the story, Edward Bloom is a man who loves to tell stories about himself that are filled with impossible romance, epic adventure and unusual friends. His son Will has grown tired of Edward’s stories and wants the truth. As Edward’s final chapter approaches, Will embarks on his own journey to reveal the man behind the myth and find out who his father really is.
The SAU production stars TJ Green as Edward, Joe Lasher as Will, Crosby Rairdin-Hale as young Will and Abbie Carpenter as Sandra. Tickets are $15 for the general public, $12 faculty/staff/alumni/senior citizens, $10 children, and SAU students with current valid student ID are free.
Tickets are available at https://sau.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=6102.