Soprano savors scaling the musical mountain of Wagner

DAVENPORT — If composers were mountains, perhaps no peak would be more challenging to reach than the German Richard Wagner (1813-1883).
But rather than being intimidated by the length, complexity and power of his gargantuan operas, dramatic soprano Heidi Melton feels at ease singing them, as if she's putting on a favorite pair of pajamas.
“It wasn't something I necessarily chose, as much as it chose me. I'm glad it did,” the friendly 37-year-old native of Spokane, Wash., said recently of Wagner's music. “I fully love it.”
This weekend, she'll perform Act I of Wagner's “Die Walkure” with the Quad City Symphony Orchestra in special concert multimedia productions at the Adler Theatre in Davenport.
Melton's first performed Wagner about 11 years ago, when she substituted for a singer in “Tannhauser” with the San Francisco Opera. She had to learn, memorize and stage the part within two weeks.
“I remember with all this youthful ignorance and optimism, I had never sung it. But it feels really great, fits really well," she said. "It opened up doors, with me thinking it felt very much like when you put on pajama pants at end of the day. It felt very comfortable.”
She admitted Wagner is formidable, “a very specialized thing you should really only approach it if you have the voice, after you've sorted out your technique a little bit as a young artist. Singing over 100 people (in the orchestra) without a microphone takes some doing,” Melton said. “I think I was born with the kind of voice that can do it. I trained it. It was twofold — I trained the voice I was given, and had I not been given this voice, it would not have worked.”
Many people around the world agree. She's sung in Wagner's mammoth four-part “Ring” cycle — of which “Die Walkure” is one — throughout Europe and North America. She studied voice at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, N.Y., and Curtis Institute in Philadelphia.
“New Yorkers should feel lucky to have heard Melton as Sieglinde,” the female half of the story's incestuous twins, wrote Richard Sasanow of Broadway World Opera. “With endless, precise legato, the music poured out of her like lava from Mount Etna, combining both beauty and stentorian sound when called upon. Dramatically, she was a perfect match with tenor Simon O'Neill's Siegmund; they acted as if they've been doing this together forever.”
Another critic, Christopher Johnson of ZEALnyc, wrote that she “has an enormous voice ... such a sensitive singer, with such a huge range of color, and such a fine actress. Her physical work was true and touching, even while Sieglinde was technically offstage, and the final clinch with Siegmund was just right — convincing, satisfying, still a little ambivalent, and perfectly thrilling."
During this weekend's QCSO performances at the Adler Theatre, audiences will see the North American premiere of director/lighting designer Peter Mumford's multimedia staging. Video projections across three screens will bring to life the tale of twins Siegmund and Sieglinde and their passion for one another.
“Die Walküre” is the second of four parts that make up “Der Ring des Nibelungen,” first performed in its entirety in 1876. The four span about 20 hours, and “Walkure” alone is five hours.
“Twins separated at birth. A warrior being chased down to somehow find himself in the home of the twin from whom he was separated, and they weirdly fall in love. It’s a super complicated story,” said Mark Russell Smith, QCSO music director and conductor. “Yet what Wagner does musically and dramatically is something that nobody else had ever done to that degree.”
Mumford’s re-imagining of “Die Walkure” blends the performance of the orchestra and vocalists with visual and lighting effects to capture the splendor of this mythical world, said Brian Baxter, QCSO executive director.
Issachah Savage will sing as Siegmund, and Stefan Szkafarowsky as Sieglinde’s husband, Hunding.
“It’s an utterly unique thing," Smith said. "You have to have such power in your voice and be able to ride over a full orchestra. Wagnerian singers are very rare. Finding three vocalists in the world who can sing these roles — to have the physical apparatus — is almost superhuman.”
Wagner is a true collaboration between orchestra and singers, said Melton, who made her QCSO debut in October 2015. “One of them is not more important than other. That's what I really love,” she said.
Melton began the 2019-2020 season as Sieglinde in Act I of “Die Walküre” with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra. Additional engagements included returns to the Badische Staatskapelle for “Erwartung,” Deutsche Oper Berlin for Gertrud in “Hansel und Gretel,” and her debut at the Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino for concert performances of Leonore in “Fidelio,” conducted by Zubin Mehta.
Last season, Melton returned to Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe for performances of Brunnhilde in “Gotterdämmerung,” following critically acclaimed performances of the entire "Ring" cycle last season.
“I love, firstly how gorgeous the world is, how varied and different it is,” Melton said. “I feel lucky to see as much of it as I have. Also really how small the world is in some ways. The more connections you form, having connections in this artistic community we're part of, there's someone in every city that you know.”
She also got to do the "Ring" in Bayreuth, Germany, three years ago, with the festival co-director Katharina Wagner, 41-year-old great-granddaughter of the composer.
“It was great. She invited us all over for dinner; we had barbecue,” Melton recalled. “It was pretty great.”
The soprano has never performed in her home state of Washington, and after living “out of suitcases” for years, she settled in Berlin, Germany five years ago, but is rarely there.
“I had so many gigs in Europe, during that time, it made sense to have time to go there over the weekend,” Melton said. “I go there directly after the last performance in the Quad-Cities."
“It sounds very, very cool. I'm excited to be part of it,” she said of the multimedia production, which she hasn't done for “Walkure” before.
Act I can stand on its own, Melton noted.
“What's nice about 'Walkure' Act I, it resolves happily, as much as incest can be happy,” she joked. “How am I rooting for twins to get together? ... We have to divorce ourselves from it in a 20th century kind of way. They're meant to be together.”