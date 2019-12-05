Soprano savors scaling the musical mountain of Wagner

Last season, Melton returned to Badisches Staatstheater Karlsruhe for performances of Brunnhilde in “Gotterdämmerung,” following critically acclaimed performances of the entire "Ring" cycle last season.

“I love, firstly how gorgeous the world is, how varied and different it is,” Melton said. “I feel lucky to see as much of it as I have. Also really how small the world is in some ways. The more connections you form, having connections in this artistic community we're part of, there's someone in every city that you know.”

She also got to do the "Ring" in Bayreuth, Germany, three years ago, with the festival co-director Katharina Wagner, 41-year-old great-granddaughter of the composer.

“It was great. She invited us all over for dinner; we had barbecue,” Melton recalled. “It was pretty great.”

The soprano has never performed in her home state of Washington, and after living “out of suitcases” for years, she settled in Berlin, Germany five years ago, but is rarely there.