Music Guild to hold 'Secret Garden' auditions Jan. 11-12

Playcrafters in Moline did the straight play in 2014.

The musical "Secret Garden" requires a full cast and ensemble of strong singers and actors to portray the change and the emotional arcs that the characters go through in the course of the show – from grief and isolation, to healing and connection, according to the director's notes.

Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of a song that shows both your voice and your acting ability in its best light. "Dance in this show will not be complex, but we are looking for actors who can move well. At auditions, you will learn and perform a dance in a group," according to the Music Guild audition page.

Those auditioning also should be ready to read scenes from the show, in which accent and dialect are very important. The three main accents/dialects are Received Pronunciation (traditional upper-class British accent), Yorkshire (think most of the servants on "Downton Abbey"), and Hindi (the language of the Indian characters in this show).

For more information, visit qcmusicguild.com/audition.

