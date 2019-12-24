Music Guild to hold 'Secret Garden' auditions Jan. 11-12

MOLINE – Quad-City Music Guild, 1584 34th Ave., will hold auditions for its spring show — “The Secret Garden" — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, and from 1 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 12, with callbacks to follow on Sunday as needed.
Directed by Jeff Ashcraft, with musical direction by Keith Haan, rehearsals will begin at the Prospect Park theater Feb. 10, 2020, with performances scheduled for March 27-29 and April 3-5, 2020.
With a Tony-winning book and lyrics by Marsha Norman and a score by Lucy Simon (older sister of Carly Simon), “The Secret Garden” made its world premiere in 1989 with Virginia Stage Company before premiering on Broadway in 1991, where it ran for over 700 performances.
Based on the beloved 1911 book by Frances Hodgson Burnett, when young Mary loses her parents to a cholera outbreak in India, she's sent to live with her uncle, hermit Archibald Craven, who lives in an imposing, secluded manor on the British heath. Inside the haunting house upon the hill, Mary finds a reclusive, long-suffering collection of souls, according to a synopsis.
Playcrafters in Moline did the straight play in 2014.
The musical "Secret Garden" requires a full cast and ensemble of strong singers and actors to portray the change and the emotional arcs that the characters go through in the course of the show – from grief and isolation, to healing and connection, according to the director's notes.
Those auditioning should prepare 16 bars of a song that shows both your voice and your acting ability in its best light. "Dance in this show will not be complex, but we are looking for actors who can move well. At auditions, you will learn and perform a dance in a group," according to the Music Guild audition page.
Those auditioning also should be ready to read scenes from the show, in which accent and dialect are very important. The three main accents/dialects are Received Pronunciation (traditional upper-class British accent), Yorkshire (think most of the servants on "Downton Abbey"), and Hindi (the language of the Indian characters in this show).
For more information, visit qcmusicguild.com/audition.