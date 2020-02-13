Music Guild to audition for 'Spamalot,' 'Mamma Mia' and 'Matilda' Feb. 14-23

Quad City Music Guild will hold auditions for its summer season this weekend and next at the Prospect Park Theater, 1584 34th Ave., Moline.
From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, will be kids’ auditions only for “Matilda: The Musical," for ages 8-16 only. “Matilda” auditions continue 10 a.m.-noon Feb. 15, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 22. It will be directed by Heather Beck.
The August 2020 show, done last August at Moline’s Spotlight Theatre, is based on the popular Roald Dahl book, about a little girl who uses stories to escape the torments and struggles of her young life. During this musical, filled with catchy songs and dance numbers, we take a trip through Matilda’s life and imagination, according to Music Guild’s summary.
Auditions for “Spamalot” will be 12:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 12:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 22. Performances will be in June, directed by Mike Turczynski.
Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Spamalot” retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of showgirls — not to mention cows, killer rabbits and French people, the summary says. The former District Theatre in Rock Island did the show in 2014.
Auditions for the July show, “Mamma Mia!,” will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 3-5 p.m. Feb. 22. Callbacks for all shows will be Feb. 23 as needed.
"Mamma Mia" — to be directed by Colleen Houlihan — is the jukebox musical based on ABBA’s music. It has been performed in 40 countries across five continents and has grossed $2 billion worldwide. It’s a high-energy, comedic romp, done in the Q-C last July by Countryside Community Theatre in Eldridge and in 2018 at Circa ’21 in Rock Island.
The plot is ripe for hijinks: Sophie Sheridan finds her mother’s diary and discovers there are three men who could possibly be her father, according to Music Guild. Sophie invites all three to her impending nuptials (without her mother’s knowledge) in order to determine who her real father is.
For character descriptions and audition requirements, visit qcmusicguild.com/audition/.