ROCK ISLAND — The annual Frieze Lecture Series at the Rock Island Public Library will note the 50th anniversary of the “Student Bill of Rights and Responsibilities” at Augustana College, and the 40th anniversary of the assassination of one of Augustana’s most extraordinary graduates. The event will consider the nature and impact of student activism here and around the world.
Free to the public, the Frieze Lectures begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 22, 29, Nov. 5 and 12, in the community room of Rock Island’s Downtown Library, 401 19th St. The frieze that wraps around the Frederick Weyerhaeuser-funded library building is engraved with names of some of the world’s great 19th-century writers and poets.
The stories behind the names on this frieze were celebrated in the first lectures in 1998. The series has continued since as a partnership between Augustana College and its hometown public library. This fall's talks are:
- Oct. 22: Robert Wengronowitz, visiting assistant professor in sociology, anthropology and social welfare, will consider the global phenomenon that is the School Strike for Climate Action, begun by Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg.
- Oct. 29: Monica Smith, vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, will speak on changing nature of activism, and how students engage with local, national and global movements.
- Nov. 5: Vickie Phipps, associate professor of art and graphic design, will describe a remarkable shift within the art community in broaden its focus from the “radical” to the “radicant,” and the impact that’s having on activism.
- Nov. 12: Thomas Tredway, past college president and professor emeritus of history, will share the story of Bill Sampson, a 1970 graduate who left a major mark on the college, then went on to confront the Ku Klux Klan in Greensboro, N.C., in a struggle that would lead to his murder on Nov. 3, 1979. This year’s Frieze Lectures are dedicated to his memory.
A student activist at Augustana, Sampson was notable for mobilizing the effort to establish a "Student Bill of Rights and Responsibilities" during his senior year, which would have granted students greater autonomy in campus decision-making. The bill never received approval from the college's administrators and faculty, despite demonstrations attended by approximately two-thirds of the student body.
Sampson, a 1973 Harvard Divinity School graduate, and a University of Virginia medical school grad, was a shop steward for the American clothing and Textile Workers Union at the Cone Mills textile plant in Haw River. N.C.
Then 31, he helped to organize textile workers in Greensboro, and on Nov. 3, 1979, Sampson was participating in an anti-KKK rally led by the Communist Workers Party at Morningside Homes in Greensboro, when a caravan of KKK and American Nazi Party members opened fire on the demonstrators. Five protesters, including Sampson, were killed during the shootout, and 11 others were wounded. This event came to be known as the Greensboro Massacre.
Three trials followed, but none of the defendants, Ku Klux Klan members and self-styled Nazis, ever served prison time.
For more details about events at the Rock Island Library, call 309-732-7323 or visit rockislandlibrary.org.