Documentarians, like journalists, have a rule: stay out of the stories you tell.
This is well and good, though it assumes an impossible distance between storyteller and story subject. Stories do not dwell in vacuums, isolated and pristine. As physicist Werner Heisenberg taught, the very act of observing changes what happens. Camera crews are intrusive and documentaries are tempted to meddle with their subjects for a better narrative.
Documented subject can also exploit this reality — and the credulity of viewers — for their own ends. What happens when the subject lies? Or tricks the filmmaker? How does the filmmaker respond? Are they even allowed to?
These questions take on hilarious and occasionally profound dimensions in “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary,” a new film on Hulu about comedian-illusionist John Edward Szeles (A.K.A. The Amazing Johnathan) and his greatest trick yet: preparing to die.
An influential performer in Las Vegas and Australia, The Amazing Johnathan is known for his outrageous stage persona, these-go-to-11 illusions and his wolfish diet of cocaine and speed. In 2014, at age 56, he announced that he had been diagnosed with a heart condition. He was given a year to live.
But Johnathan just wouldn’t drop dead. As his health slowly declined, he got bored waiting around. So he launched a farewell tour—part comeback, part toe-tap of the bucket.
Enter Ben Berman, a filmmaker best known for his work with Tim and Eric, who took up the ailing comedian as a subject shortly before the farewell tour. There begins “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary." The film crew follows Johnathan around his palatial home, speaks to his wife, researches his career. The familiar bases are covered.
And then an Eephus becomes a screwball. Johnathan, to Berman’s shock, has allowed a second crew to document the tour. Why? Because he’s dying, and because two films are better than one.
Just as the two film crews settle into passive-aggressive competition, Berman learns there’s more — a third crew, then a fourth crew, which appear out of nowhere like rabbits from a top hat. They’re all following around Johnathan for documentaries. How will Berman’s stand out? Should he even continue?
Nothing’s quite as it seems. Most perplexingly, the second crew isn’t who Johnathan claims them to be. The lies begin to pile up, and Berman begins to wonder, quite reasonably, if he is being played. Is Johnathan’s life-ending diagnosis even real? What sort of terminally-ill man with a 12-month lease on life lives four years? (As of August 2019, Johnathan is still alive.)
Can an acclaimed performer be trusted to exit stage left without a final song and dance?
As an exercise in what it means to pursue truth, “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary” is a tantalizing and thoughtful work of modernist paranoia, a sort of drug trip through the slow-burn years of the Mueller investigation. Berman is a careful and above all conscientious guide through the maze of Johnathan’s later years, pausing at near every step, wondering what comes next and why.
Occasionally, Berman takes up more camera time than he needs. The film is deeply personal, even autobiographical, and his interludes have their place as it becomes clear he can't play the part of voiceless omniscient man behind the camera. He is a character every bit as central as Johnathan.
But the film’s arc, and particularly its ending, reveal something essential about its mission. In a recent interview with Vox, Berman harped on the importance of considering his audience.
Indeed, the key to unlocking the film is knowing who the film is intended for. I suspect Berman’s intended audience was not viewers at Sundance or the director himself. It’s one man: The Amazing Johnathan.
This is both endearing and frustrating. Berman gives the middle finger to so many expectations of the genre that it’s understandable, if disappointing, he’s forgone the one that countenances the average viewer over the main subject.
When a film is made for the satisfaction of one person, do not expect it to satisfy you.
A “Pale Fire”-esque journey of deception and redemption, “The Amazing Johnathan Documentary” cleverly mocks the traditional doc with a few too many gimmicks and an under-baked ending. It's intellectual and emotional and just short of gratifying.