REVIEW: 'Turning' is incomprehensible version of 'Turn of the Screw'

I wasn’t clear from the beginning why she wanted to quit teaching to take the job – “I want to make a difference,” she says. Huh? Off she goes, leaving behind her troubled mother (Joey Richardson, of all people!) in an institution.

Grotesque manikins, spiders and dark passages loom everywhere, along with housekeeper Mrs. Grose (British actress Barbara Marten) who blames Kate for everything that goes wrong.

When Flora’s older brother Miles (Finn Wolfhard, Netflix’s “Stranger Things”) arrives from being away at school, things become even more terrifying. Is Kate being haunted by her new environment, or is she gradually losing her grip?

You’ll get “Boo!” moments, a manikin with a head that turns when someone leaves the room, specters in mirrors and the usual tropes, including a disturbing drawing by a child.

It’s hard to believe Chad and Carey W. Hayes, who wrote the enjoyable “The Conjuring,” wrote this script.

But then, the direction doesn’t help, particularly at the end, when brief sequences add up to … nothing. There is no conclusion, the film just stops, and we see a hand moving slowly over a wall.