REVIEW: This retelling of the fairy tale 'Gretel & Hansel' is grim, brother

The siblings don’t reach the witch’s house until they have time to sample some psychedelic mushrooms and we continue to learn more about Gretel: She has visions and hears voices. She seems to be in tune with some force of nature.

They do come upon a house with interesting architecture and an interesting triangular silhouette. It’s not made of gingerbread. But inside is a feast that could feed dozens.

Holda (Alice Krige, “Silent Hill”) invites them in to have some food and stay a while. Hansel is happy and pleased to learn to sharpen and use an ax.

Gretel is suspicious. She doesn’t sleep well, and either dreams about or senses spirits throughout the place. As every hours passes Gretel grows more concerned.

But she also is intrigued. Holda encourages her to embrace the power within her, and Gretel begins to understand her connection to nature is more intense than she ever imagined. In the meantime, Hansel grows more uncomfortable and distant.

The environments are creepy, whether outdoors or in the house that seems to have a never-ending series of hallways and hidden rooms. I love the way trees play a huge part in the landscapes and the way the two youngsters interact with them.