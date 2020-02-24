REVIEW: 'The Call of the Wild' is a dog-gone disappointment

Why, oh why, does Hollywood think it must water down classic novels?

Oh, that’s right. There’s money in dog movies and in films starring Harrison Ford.

This woeful adaptation of the Jack London “The Call of the Wild” has been diluted so much it barely deserves to share the title of the novel.

The original story of the Gold Rush, is compelling and memorable. It focuses on the cruelty of some people to animals, violence, and about how harsh life can be not only in the wilderness but also among our fellow creatures, both two- and four-legged.

The big dog named Buck that provides the perspective of the novel is a dog London calls a cross between a St. Bernard and a “Scotch shepherd.”

He is kidnapped, beaten and forced to pull a sled along with other dogs.

The film shares its general outline with the book. But multiple updates including a scenery-chewing villain so over-the-top he would be comical if it weren’t for his violent tendencies, along with a change in tone — make for tough going.