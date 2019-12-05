REVIEW: Ruffalo shines again as crusading attorney in true thriller 'Dark Waters'

He's a noble pest. He'll attend a fancy fundraiser just so he can corner the powerful executive who's been dodging his calls. He'll quietly but firmly stand up to the partners at his law firm who want him to drop a controversial case. He'll knock on doors; he'll make cold calls; he'll forgo sleep; he'll rattle cages; he'll outwork you; and he'll outlast you.

Directed in a relatively straightforward style by the usually quirky, indie-leaning Todd Haynes ("Safe," "I'm Not There," "Carol"), "Dark Waters" isn't as flashy or as shamelessly audience-pleasing as "Erin Brockovich." Ruffalo doesn't get Oscar-bait speeches in which he rattles off personal details about the "little people" he's representing, followed by Oh, snap! personal insults.

But Robert is every bit as determined as any underdog attorney in recent movie history. Over the course of a dozen years, he puts his career in jeopardy, he works so hard he literally has a stroke, and he almost loses his family as he refuses to surrender in a seemingly unwinnable battle against the mighty and deep-pocketed DuPont company.

It all starts with one Wilbur Tennant, a West Virginia farmer who is convinced DuPont has literally poisoned his cattle, his land — and maybe his family as well.