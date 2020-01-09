'Like a Boss': It's an instant contender for worst comedy of new year

Just when it seems it's lights out for Mel & Mia's, in swoops the mega-successful cosmetics legend Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), who offers to pay off Mel & Mia's debt and invest nearly $2 million in their business in exchange for 49% ownership of the company, which will increase to 51% if either Mia or Mel ever quit.

Why, it almost seems like the evil, scheming Claire intends to drive a wedge between Mia and Mel, just so she can gain control of their company!

Insert a full row of face-palm emoji guys right here.

Nearly every scene in "Like a Boss" has the air of desperation. Mia and Mel jump from the roof of a home into the swimming pool below for no good reason. Mia steps onto a ledge and threatens to kill herself if Claire won't meet with her and Mel — and nearly plunges to her death when she loses her balance. Mia inadvertently consumes hot peppers, which results in her consuming and projectile spitting out goat milk (don't ask), and of course winding up on the toilet.

There are a LOT of penis jokes. Just as many vagina jokes. The one thing they have in common: thuddingly unfunny.