'Just Mercy': Predictable legal thriller is still inspirational

Based on a true story, "Just Mercy" kicks off in the late 1980s. Jordan delivers another natural, screen-commanding performance as Bryan Stevenson, a hotshot Harvard Law grad who could take a high-paying gig with any number of silk-stocking law firms but instead opts to head to Alabama to work for next to nothing for victims advocate Eva Ansley (Larson).

Foxx sublimates his star power wattage and turns in one of his most powerful performances in years as Walter McMillian, a family man and self-employed businessman who is convicted and sentenced to death for the horrific murder of an 18-year-old young woman, despite the utter lack of forensic evidence or motive. Walter's conviction rested almost entirely on the decidedly credulity-stretching, extremely wobbly "eyewitness" testimony of convicted felon Ralph Myers (Nelson), who was threatened with possible execution if he didn't identify Walter as the killer.

The case virtually screams for a retrial, if not an outright dismissal of the charges, but by the time Bryan meets with a hard-bitten, understandably defeated Walter in prison, the legal system and the community as a whole have long since decided Walter is guilty and should be executed — and any appeals on Walter's behalf would only reopen old wounds and cause further suffering to the victim's family.