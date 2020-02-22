"Downhill" goes ... you guessed it

Here’s the plot:
A family – a mom, dad, and two children – are on vacation at a resort.
On their second day, they have lunch outdoors at a restaurant where they experience a controlled avalanche.
It’s scary, and at one point it seems they could be killed by the snow. The family panics while the dad films everything on his cell phone before he panics and runs from the scene, where his wife and children cower.
There are no injuries, and he goes back to his family. But his actions change the dynamic of the vacation and the family, with his wife feeling angry and betrayed by the man she considers to be a coward.
That’s a synopsis of the 2014 “Force Majeure,” an international award-winning hit.
It’s also, unfortunately, the synopsis for “Downhill,” the aptly named mess with a premise that gets lost in translation.
In the Hollywood version, Billie (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and Pete (Will Ferrell) are American parents on a ski vacation with their two sons.
Pete does indeed flee when the avalanche appears to be menacing. After the powder settles, he comes back to his family and nonchalantly orders soup.
Billie is shaken, disappointed and betrayed. The family begins to unravel.
Pete’s coworker (Zach Woods) and his free-spirited girlfriend arrive to spend some time with the couple. That’s when Billie decides to call Pete out, calling him a coward and tearfully relating the incident.
The children are miserable and want to spend “screen time” in their hotel room while Billie and Pete simmer with anger.
“Force Majeure” maintained its tone, sometimes shifting from drama to comedy. But “Downhill” can’t decide which it wants to be: Are we supposed to laugh when Billie begins to cry in front of the guests?
Certainly Louis-Dreyfus and Ferrell are competent performers. Their mere presence makes the audience think this should be a funny proceeding and, because in many instances it is not, it becomes more a puzzle than an entertaining story.
Sometimes, the honesty shines through, as in scenes in which Billie and Pete, divided by a mirror, wrestle with their feelings.
At other times, the movie is as awkward as the relationship it depicts. Do we chuckle when Pete and his friend get drunk and end up in an altercation in a dance club?
Although the movie always makes the audience uncomfortable, it isn’t always clear whether the motivation is humor or tragedy. It reminds me a little of the “Vacation” movies, except, even when the moments are compelling, we know those are a buildup to a big laugh.
You’d be better off steaming the original than heading to this erratic remake.