NEW IN THEATERS
Rave Cinemas, Davenport: "Ad Astra" (PG-13), "Downton Abbey" (PG), "Rambo: Last Blood" (R)
Regal Cinemas, Moline: "Ad Astra" (PG-13), "Downton Abbey" (PG), "Rambo: Last Blood" (R)
Central Theater, Geneseo: "Angel Has Fallen" (R)
Blue Grass Drive-In: "Hustlers" (R) and "Good Boys" (R); "It Chapter 2" (R) and "Annabelle Comes Home" (R); "Rambo: Last Blood" (R) and "Angel Has Fallen" (R)
MINI REVIEWS
"Hustlers" (R, 110 min.). A grounded and natural performance by Constance Wu, as a strip-club dancer working with her mentor (Jennifer Lopez) to fleece their wealthy clients, anchors this slick and sharp and sometimes laugh-out-loud funny crime story, based on real-life events. Rating: Three and a half stars
"The Goldfinch" (R, 149 min.). The ambitious adaptation of Donna Tartt's popular novel arrives as the very definition of a prestige project, with a cast including Nicole Kidman, Jeffrey Wright and Ansel Elgort. It aims for the fences again and again in the course of 149 minutes, but nearly every one of those mighty cuts is a swing and a miss. Rating: Two stars
CURRENTLY ON VIDEO
"Shaft" (R, 111 min.). Nineteen years after Samuel L. Jackson played the nephew of '70s blaxploitation hero John Shaft (Richard Roundtree), both return in arguably the least memorable entry in the history of the franchise. The son (Jessie T. Usher) of Jackson's character is the focus in a crass crime thriller played mostly for laughs that are few and far between. Rating: Two stars
"Pavarotti" (PG-13, 114 min.). Director Ron Howard's unabashed love letter of a documentary bathes Luciano Pavarotti, arguably the most famous and acclaimed opera singer of the 20th century, in the most favorable light. Even when Pavarotti's flaws and failings are revealed, there's a certain "all is forgiven" tone. It's a beautiful tribute. Rating: Three stars.
"Yesterday" (PG-13, 117 min.). After a promising first hour, this tale of a struggling singer-songwriter who wakes from a coma to find a world where no one has heard of the Beatles plunks one wrong note after another, and eventually collapses under the weight of impossible expectations. Rating: Two and a half stars
"Dark Phoenix" (PG-13, 115 min.). In this middling chapter of the "X-Men" series, the telekinetic Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) absorbs a mass of energy that makes her far stronger than ever before, but unable to control the force inside her. The movie doesn't come close to carrying the emotional impact of so many Marvel Universe films. Rating: Two stars
"Echo in the Canyon" (PG-13, 82 min.). Jakob Dylan is your tour guide in this sunny, sepia-toned documentary, a love letter to the Laurel Canyon music scene of the mid-1960s and its folk/rock stars, including the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Mamas and the Papas, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Rating: Three and a half stars
"John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" (R, 131 min.). The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. Rating: Three stars
"The Dead Don't Die" (R, 104 min.). The dead are rising from their graves in Jim Jarmusch's meta-zombie horror comedy, starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and other luminaries. Some of the sight gags and quips are gold; others are just filler, but still kind of interesting in a wacky sort of way. Rating: Three stars