Monday is the deadline to make reservations for the annual "Christmas With the Quad City Singers" dinner and concert.
The 24-member ensemble — under the direction of Curtis Fischer-Oelschlaeger of Rock Island, and accompanied by Marcia Renaud, of Davenport — will again perform at Lavender Crest Winery, Colona, on Dec. 6 and 7. The event starts with a social hour at 6 p.m., followed by a plated, gourmet dinner and holiday music program at 7 p.m.
The dinner portion of the evening will feature entrée choices of beef Bourguignon (Tender beef tips, marinated in red wine and teriyaki, with pearl onions, mushrooms, carrots and served over a bed of Yukon Gold smashed potatoes) or stuffed cheese tortellini.
Both entrees include fresh green salads, green beans with sweet red peppers, dinner rolls, a delicious dessert of rich pumpkin bread pudding topped with caramel drizzle and home made cinnamon whipped cream, coffee and authentic English wassail. Lavender Crest wines, cocktails, beer and soda are available for purchase.
Among the many musical selections for the evening are holiday standards and classics “White Christmas/Happy Holidays,” “I Saw Three Ships,” “Run, Run, Rudolph,” “Wassail Song,” “The Virgin Mary Had a Baby Boy,” new seasonal pieces including “Believe,” “Winter Dreams,” “Snowflakes,” “Jing-a-Ling,” and jazzy, fun arrangements of “Jingle Bells,” “Ding Dong Merrily on High” and “Carol of the Bells.”
The cost is $45 per person; reservations are required and may be made at quadcitysingers.org/reservations, by phoning/texting the QC Singers Business Manager at 309-738-8489. For more information, call 309-738-8131.