Moline filmmakers documentary on Harriet Beecher Stowe to air on WQPT

“Thunder” tells the story of the Lane Seminary rebels in Cincinnati in 1834, and the first public debates of the abolition of slavery to take place in the U.S. Young Harriet Beecher Stowe’s father was the president of the seminary. The debates awakened her to the realities of slavery, turned her into an abolitionist, and set her on to writing “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” (1852), according to the Rundles.