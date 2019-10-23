DAVENPORT — An affluent married father has what may be the ultimate mid-life crisis in “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?,” the tragic dark comedy by Edward Albee, opening Friday at QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave.
In the 2002 play (which won the Tony for Best Play and was nominated for the Pulitzer), Martin, played by Mike Schulz, is a successful architect who's just turned 50 and leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife (Cory Johnson) and gay teenage son (Tristan Odenkirk), according to a synopsis. But when he confides to his best friend (Tracy Skaggs) that he's also in love with a goat (named Sylvia, unseen for close to the entirety of the 95-minute, intermission-less piece), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leave his life in tatters, the summary says.
“Patrons had been asking for us to do it since the first two or three shows,” Schulz, a QCTW veteran since its 2012 opener (“Red”) said recently. “We've talked about doing it forever. It's so risky, so controversial in so many ways, I'm super excited. It's one any actor would want to do. The script is so rich.”
“We held off on doing it until we developed our audiences,” QCTW Artistic Director Aaron Randolph said. “It falls into our wheelhouse. Even for our audiences, it can be a little shocking."
Albee (1928-2016), best known for “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” is a three-time Pulitzer winner, for “A Delicate Balance," “Seascape” and “Three Tall Women." Of “The Goat,” he's said, “The play is about love, and loss, the limits of our tolerance and who, indeed, we really are.”
In an interview in 2002, Albee said: “Imagine what you can’t imagine. Imagine that, all of a sudden, you found yourself in love with a Martian, in love with something you can’t conceive of,” according to edwardalbeesociety.org. “I want everybody to be able to think about what they can’t imagine and what they have buried deep as being intolerable and insufferable. I want them to just think freshly and newly about it.”
“Albee himself was notoriously unwilling to discuss the themes to this one,” said Schulz, who saw the playwright at his 2005 appearance at St. Ambrose. “It's open to a lot of different interpretations. It's about the most unimaginable family tragedy you could think of in many ways. ... It's still as funny as all get out, shocking and moving. It's a play I've been in love with since I read it in 2003.”
Directed by Prenzie Players veteran Cait Bodenbender (and her Workshop debut), Schulz said he's also thrilled to be alongside these high-caliber actors. Skaggs is another Prenzie pro, Johnson is a longtime theater director and on the SAU faculty and Odenkirk is an Augustana senior who's shared the stage with Schulz in “Biloxi Blues,” “Brighton Beach Memoirs,” “Beginner's Luck” and “Big River” (all at Augie's Brunner Theatre).
“It's so ridiculously easy working with that guy,” Schulz said of Odenkirk. “He's seriously one of the most talented actors we have in this area, regardless of age.” Johnson (who helmed the Neil Simon plays) directed Schulz in his first professional show, Circa's “Three Little Pigs,” in 1994. From one farm animal to another ... .
“What if this horrible situation happens to the happiest of families?” he said of “The Goat.” “It's almost like verbal slapstick comedy with a Greek tragedy subject matter. I can't think of something this funny that reduces you to tears by the end. It's a singular piece.”
In addition to the adult themes, Schulz said there's also copious profanity. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday this weekend and next, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are “pay what it's worth” following the show. For more information, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.