ROCK ISLAND — Like any musical leading man might, Christopher Russell grapples with glee and nerves as he steps into some iconic shoes as the star of “Singin' in the Rain,” the latest musical at Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse.
“Stepping into any role that's well known — and I said this a lot about Tin Man too — is to pay homage to the original, while also bringing my own creative spin to it,” Russell, a 34-year-old Tennessee native said this week of playing Don Lockwood in his Circa debut. “I don't want to completely say, no Gene Kelly. Because Gene Kelly was a god. So, it's difficult to live up to that hype, but say this is me.
“I'm not Gene Kelly. I am Christopher Russell playing the role that was made famous by an incredible man. It's trying to keep a little of that purity while making it new,” he said.
“One thing that intimidated me was just how smooth Gene Kelly was,” Russell said. “Being a tap dancer is a lot of rhythm tap, pounding into the floor.”
Russell said he was helped tremendously by Circa choreographer Lauran Stanis. “She made that transition incredibly seamless.”
For the first time in 20 years, the Rock Island theater is reviving “Singin' in the Rain,” based on the beloved film from 1952, starring Gene Kelly (as a silent film star, singer and dancer), Donald O'Connor and Debbie Reynolds. Director Seth Reines is helming it for the seventh time in his career and the third time at Circa, after 1999 and 1990.
Stanley Donen's movie topped the American Film Institute’s 100 Years of Musicals list and, in 2007, was ranked as the fifth-greatest motion picture of all time.
In the story, with the 1927 premiere of “The Jazz Singer” making Hollywood frantic, the studios are forced to change all the rules at once in order to accommodate sound, and in doing so, they leave silent pictures — and some of their stars — behind. When Monumental Studios turns its silent “The Dueling Cavalier” into the musical “The Dancing Cavalier,” it's faced with a problem: The movie's star Lina Lamont can’t sing, and can barely talk, as her voice sounds like nails on a chalkboard, according to a synopsis.
Enter Kathy Selden (here played by Circa vet Erin Churchill), an aspiring actress whose dulcet tones are able to cover Lamont’s, calling into question what it means to act, how credit is distributed and how one gets a fair shake in the movie business, the summary says. Sarah Mae Banning, as Lina Lamont, and James Garrett Hill, as “Make 'em Laugh” singer Cosmo Brown, also make their Circa debuts.
The new production is more special for Russell, since he's in it with his wife, Megan Orlowski (in the ensemble). Together, they've performed in national tours of “Fiddler of the Roof” and “The Wizard of Oz” (he played the Tin Man and she was dance captain). They met at Oklahoma City University, where he was a musical theater and opera major, and she was dance. They married in December 2008, and this is their first “Singin' In The Rain.”
“Anytime I get to wear tap shoes, I'm happy,” Orlowski said this week. “I love working with Seth, and this is a new venue for us.”
The pair performed together when he directed “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” at Florida's Broadway Palm Dinner Theater, in 2011.
“The nice thing about working with these two is, they're smart,” Reines said. “They bring a lot to the table. They've been around the block. They've done lots of different kinds of shows, with a lot of different directors and producers. She's sort of, at the top of this show, able to bring a character that doesn't exist in “Singin' in the Rain” (a stripper). ... It's really, really fun.”
“Her role is the first that breaks the fourth wall for the show, so it sets up that convention that can be used later if we want to,” Reines said. “It's all self-scripted, so she'll find out what works and what doesn't work.”
That is when Orlowski walks into the audience and chats, as a burlesque dancer in a flashback scene after Don said he played the greatest concert halls in America.
“That's one of my favorite things to look at,” Russell said. “To step into Don's shoes and be like, yeah, you looked pretty on screen and now you have to talk. That's terrifying.”
The iconic scene of Gene Kelly dancing on the street in the rain will not use actual water in this version (unlike the previous Circa productions). The rain will be conjured through lighting, video and sound effects.
Using real rain “is a pain in the ass,” Reines said. “Intermission is all about wiping up water. I've done it twice with water here. Having specialty video, lighting and sound effects of the rain all the way through it, will give them the idea. We've kind of changed the rain number; it starts as his number and then becomes a dream sequence, and goes back to reality again.”
“You can't tap in water on stage, and it would ruin your shoes,” Russell said. He pre-recorded tap dancing as the Tin Man, and he danced in regular shoes for the tour. “It killed my soul; it hurt every night I had to go out there and fake tap,” he recalled. “I'm really glad we're doing it this way.”
Another production in Minneapolis 13 years ago didn't use water, and it ran for a year, Reines said. “They didn't have the technology we have today.”
Russell and Orlowski usually do shows together. “Generally speaking, we're very happy together,” she said.
“It works really well because they're both talented,” Reines said.
Reines — who was an adviser to Circa owner/producer Denny Hitchcock before the historic venue opened in 1977 — last directed “Phantom” (the Kopit-Yeston version) here in early 2016. His more recent productions have included “Chicago” for Florida's Broadway Palm, “Aida” for Arizona's Hale Centre Theatre, and “Sweet Charity” for the Arizona Broadway Theatre.
Reines served as artistic director of Little Theatre on the Square, near Decatur, for 25 years (until 2011). He's staged over 450 productions, including national tours of “All Shook Up,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Sunday in the Park With George” and “South Pacific,” and has worked with such luminaries as Sierra Boggess, Angela Lansbury, Chita Rivera, Leslie Uggams, Jerry Herman, Tom Wopat, and Peter Allen. Reines has served as artistic producer for Prather Entertainment Group as well as artistic director of Utah Musical Theatre in Ogden, Utah.
Russell and his wife — who live in Lancaster, Pa., where they have performed at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre — also keep busy off the stage. Orlowski has written 13 young-adult novels, and she and Russell have partnered in writing family-friendly musicals since 2015. One of her bucket-list goals is to translate one of her books into a Broadway musical, like “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.”
“You give up sleep and socializing,” Orlowski said of splitting performing with writing.
“One of the reasons I love theater is, it's a collaborative art,” Reines said. “I've got 15 directors on stage, and at some point you're working with designers, the musical director. ... Theater is very much a social art form.”
“It is amazing,” Reines said of Circa. “It amazes me they still have performing waiters. That was really big early on.”
“There are economic challenges,” he said. “This place needs some love in a lot of areas, but it's an amazing space. I remember when it first opened, and I had friends from New York who were doing shows, and they walked in and it was like walking into a Broadway theater. It's great the community has supported them.”