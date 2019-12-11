Mark your calendar: upcoming events
Mark your calendar: upcoming events

Dec. 28

Quad-Cities Comic Book Convention: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, Bettendorf. Free. 309-657-1599, epguides.com/comics.

Dec. 31

Noon Year's Eve: 9 a.m.-noon, Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Music, activities, a countdown with Miss Iowa, balloons, and confetti. Free with admission. familymuseum.org.

Dec. 31

Roaring '20s New Year's Eve: 7 p.m.-1 a.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Heavy hors d'oeuvres, champagne at midnight, one drink included, music by Lewis Knudsen with Chuck Bald. $75. 309-373-5080, Eventbrite.com.

Dec. 31

“Good Rockin' Live Salute to Sun Records (with Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band). Buffet at 8 p.m., show at 9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $85 basic package, $95 upgraded package. 309-786-7733, ext. 2, circa21.com.

Dec. 31

New Year's 2020 Moulin Rouge: 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $70, which includes heavy appetizers, desserts, open bar, dance, music, photo booth, cards, games and magician David Casas. facebook.com/events/559673604856109.

Dec. 31

New Year's at The Bend: Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Quad Cities, East Moline. $299 per couple, includes wine & cheese event, five-course dinner by Bass Street Catering, dancing to a DJ, Champagne toast with two souvenir glasses and breakfast New Year’s Day. facebook.com/events/552326972002082.

Through Jan. 6

"Winter Nights, Winter Lights": Wednesday-Sunday, 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Members get $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2. 309-794-0991.

Jan. 17-18

Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $20 to $65, kids 12 and under half-price Friday and $5 off Saturday. taxslayercenter.com, ticketmaster.com.

