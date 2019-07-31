Aug. 8-17
"Assassins" (musical): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. $16 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday), $13 (Thursday). 563-284-2350, the blackboxtheatre.com.
Aug. 9-11, 15-18
"Sister Act" (musical): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Prospect Park Auditorium, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. $16 for adults, $11 children. 309-762-6610, qcmusicguild.com.
Aug. 14
Vince Gill: 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $85, $69.50, $59.50. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 16-17
Sweatstock (music festival): Starts 4 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, Murphy Park at The Bend, East Moline. $15 for single-day access and $25 for a weekend pass. http://bit.ly/sweatstock2019.
Aug. 17
Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops — The Music of Queen: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. with Youth Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Queen show, Rock Island Arsenal. $20 adults in advance (cost rises $5 on Aug. 16), children $5 (ages 3-13). 563-322-7276, qcso.org.
Aug. 22
Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass and Max Weinberg’s Jukebox: 8 p.m. (opening Alternating Currents festival), Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $35, $45. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 24
ComedySportz For Kids: 3 p.m., Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. $6, free for kids 2 and under. davenportjuniortheatre.com.
Aug. 30
Andrew Landers with Tony Hoeppner: 7:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $10 advance, $12 day of show. rivermusicexperience.org.