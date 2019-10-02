Oct. 12
Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque — Stephen King Halloween: 8 p.m., Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $20 in advance, $25 door. 309-786-7733, ext. 2.
Oct. 17-20
"Noises Off" (comedy): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. $15; $12 faculty, staff and seniors; $10 for children and non-Augustana students, free for Augie students. 309-794-7306, augustana.edu/tickets.
Oct. 18-27
"The Rocky Horror Show": 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26; 11 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26, and 6 p.m. Oct. 27, The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $20-$25. thecirca21speakeasy.com.
Oct. 22
Jerry Seinfeld: 7 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $55, $75, $150. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Oct. 24
Miranda Lambert, with special guests Elle King, Pistol Annies and Ashley McBryde: 7 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $38.75 to $93.75. 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.
Oct. 26
Q-C Massacre (Quad-City Battle Rap League competition): 7:30 p.m., Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $10. facebook.com/events/2379579632130307.
Nov. 6
Goo Goo Dolls: 8 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $39.50 to $79.50. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Nov. 14
Slayer, with Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals: 6 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $29-$69. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.