Dec. 5-8
"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical" (Q-C Music Guild): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Prospect Park, 1584 34th Ave., Moline. $16 adults, $11 children. 309-762-6610, qcmusicguild.com.
Dec. 6-7
Christmas With the Quad City Singers (dinner and concert): 7 p.m., Lavender Crest Winery, 5401 U.S. 6, Colona. $45. 309-738-8489, quacitysingers.org.
Dec. 6
“Messiah” sing-in: 7 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport. Free-will collection for Family Resources.
Dec. 7
“The Little Prince” (children's musical): 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Galvin Fine Arts Center, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. $10. sau.edu.
Dec. 8
Christmas at Augustana: 2 p.m., Augustana Symphony Orchestra joins the Augustana Brass Ensemble, Ascension Ringers, Augustana Choir, Augustana Concert Chorale and Jenny Lind Vocal Ensemble, Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island. $21; $16 for seniors; $11 for Augustana students and staff; non-Augustana students and children. 309-794-7306, augustana.edu.
Dec. 13
A Nova Christmas (Nova Singers): 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62+), free for students. novasingers.com.
Dec. 16
"Bandstand" (touring musical): 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $40.50, $53, $68. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 31
“Good Rockin' Live Salute to Sun Records (with Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band). Buffet at 8 p.m., show at 9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $85 basic package, $95 upgraded package. 309-786-7733, ext. 2, circa21.com.