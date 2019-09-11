Sept. 19
Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute): 8 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $29, $39. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 21
20th-annual Brew Ha Ha (proceeds benefit Jaycees and Q-C disaster relief): 1-5 p.m., LeClaire Park, downtown Davenport. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or eventbrite.com.
Sept. 27
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $30-$60. rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2019/sep/charliedanielsband.html
Sept. 27
Bass Banger 4 (regional bass DJs): 9 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $20. facebook.com/events/2499650523389038/?ti=cl.
Oct. 6
"Aaron Power: The Musical" (staged reading): 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Free; limited seating, reserve at aaronpowermusical@gmail.com.
Oct. 10-13
"35mm: A Musical Exhibition" (photos accompanied by songs): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. $5-$10. 309-794-7306, augustana.edu/tickets.
Oct. 18-27
"The Rocky Horror Show": 7 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26; 11 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25, 26, and 6 p.m. Oct. 27, The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $20-$25. thecirca21speakeasy.com.
Oct. 24
Miranda Lambert, with special guests Elle King, Pistol Annies, and Ashley McBryde: 7 p.m., TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. $38.75 to $93.75. 1-800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.