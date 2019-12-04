Dec. 12-15
"Miracle on 34th St. The Musical": 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. $20. 309-912-7647, thespotlighttheatreqc.com.
Dec. 13
A Nova Christmas (Nova Singers): 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62+), free for students. novasingers.com.
Dec. 14-15
“The Nutcracker” (Ballet Quad Cities): Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $18, $30, $36 (adults); $11, $17, $20 (children under 12); $14, $26, $32 (seniors & students). 309-786-3779, adlertheatre.com, balletquadcities.com.
Dec. 16
"Bandstand" (touring musical): 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $40.50, $53, $68. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Dec. 31
“Good Rockin' Live Salute to Sun Records (with Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band). Buffet at 8 p.m., show at 9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $85 basic package, $95 upgraded package. 309-786-7733, ext. 2, circa21.com.
Dec. 31
New Year's 2020 Moulin Rouge: 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $70, which includes heavy appetizers, desserts, open bar, dance, music, photo booth, cards, games, and magician David Casas. facebook.com/events/559673604856109.
Dec. 31
New Year's at The Bend: Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Quad Cities, East Moline. $299 per couple, includes wine & cheese event, five-course dinner by Bass Street Catering, dancing to a DJ, Champagne toast with two souvenir glasses and breakfast New Year’s Day. facebook.com/events/552326972002082.
Through Jan. 6
"Winter Nights, Winter Lights": Wednesday-Sunday, 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Members get $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2. 309-794-0991.