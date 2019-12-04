{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 12-15        

"Miracle on 34th St. The Musical": 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. $20. 309-912-7647, thespotlighttheatreqc.com.

Dec. 13

A Nova Christmas (Nova Singers): 7:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. $18 adults, $15 senior citizens (62+), free for students. novasingers.com.

Dec. 14-15

“The Nutcracker” (Ballet Quad Cities): Dec. 14 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $18, $30, $36 (adults); $11, $17, $20 (children under 12); $14, $26, $32 (seniors & students). 309-786-3779, adlertheatre.com, balletquadcities.com.

Dec. 16

"Bandstand" (touring musical): 7:30 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $40.50, $53, $68. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Dec. 31

“Good Rockin' Live Salute to Sun Records (with Robert Shaw and the Lonely Street Band). Buffet at 8 p.m., show at 9:15 p.m., Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $85 basic package, $95 upgraded package. 309-786-7733, ext. 2, circa21.com.

Dec. 31

New Year's 2020 Moulin Rouge: 8 p.m.-2 a.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $70, which includes heavy appetizers, desserts, open bar, dance, music, photo booth, cards, games, and magician David Casas. facebook.com/events/559673604856109.

Dec. 31

New Year's at The Bend: Hyatt Place/Hyatt House Quad Cities, East Moline. $299 per couple, includes wine & cheese event, five-course dinner by Bass Street Catering, dancing to a DJ, Champagne toast with two souvenir glasses and breakfast New Year’s Day. facebook.com/events/552326972002082.

Through Jan. 6

"Winter Nights, Winter Lights": Wednesday-Sunday, 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Members get $2 off admission: $8 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2. 309-794-0991.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments