Aug. 15-25
"The 39 Steps" (whodunit comedy): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, Barn Theater, Richmond Hill Park, Geneseo. $12. 309-944-2244, rhplayers.com.
Aug. 16-17
Sweatstock (music festival): Starts 4 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, Murphy Park at The Bend, East Moline. $15 for single-day access and $25 for a weekend pass. http://bit.ly/sweatstock2019.
Aug. 16-18
Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz & Heritage Festival: 5-10 p.m. Friday and noon-10 p.m. Saturday at MLK Park, 639 9th St., Rock Island; 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. Free. facebook.com/polyjazzheritagefest.
Aug. 17
Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops — The Music of Queen: Pre-show 6:30 p.m. with Youth Symphony Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Queen show, Rock Island Arsenal. $20 adults in advance (cost rises $5 on Aug. 16), children $5 (ages 3-13). 563-322-7276, qcso.org.
Aug. 22
Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass and Max Weinberg’s Jukebox: 8 p.m. (opening Alternating Currents festival), Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $35, $45. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Aug. 24
ComedySportz For Kids: 3 p.m., Davenport Junior Theatre, 2822 Eastern Ave., Davenport. $6, free for kids 2 and under. davenportjuniortheatre.com.
Aug. 30
Andrew Landers with Tony Hoeppner: 7:30 p.m., Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. $10 advance, $12 day of show. rivermusicexperience.org.
Aug. 30-Sept. 1
Xstream Rock Island Grand Prix: 2-8 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, downtown Rock Island. Free, with admission charged for some events. rockislandgrandprix.com