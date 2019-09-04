Sept. 13-Nov. 2
"Singin' In The Rain": 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; 7:45 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, and 5:45 p.m. on Sundays, Circa '21 Dinner Playhouse, 1828 3rd Ave., Rock Island. $46.73 to $53.55. 309-783-7733, ext. 2, circa21.com.
Sept. 14, 15
Midwest Monster Fest (40-plus vendors, movie screenings, actors): 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Spotlight Event Center, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. $25 for two-day pass, $15 per day. midwestmonsterfest.com.
Sept. 19
Get the Led Out (Led Zeppelin tribute): 8 p.m., Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. $29, $39. 800-745-3000, Ticketmaster.com.
Sept. 21
20th-annual Brew Ha Ha (proceeds benefit Jaycees and Q-C disaster relief): 1-5 p.m., LeClaire Park, downtown Davenport. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. jayceesqc.org/brewhaha or eventbrite.com.
Sept. 27
Charlie Daniels Band: 8 p.m., Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. $30-$60. rhythmcitycasino.com/event/2019/sep/charliedanielsband.html
Sept. 27
Bass Banger 4 (regional bass DJs): 9 p.m., Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport. $20. facebook.com/events/2499650523389038/?ti=cl.
Oct. 6
"Aaron Power: The Musical" (staged reading): 2 p.m., Black Box Theatre, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Free; limited seating, reserve at aaronpowermusical@gmail.com.
Oct. 10-13
"35mm: A Musical Exhibition" (photos accompanied by songs): 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. $5-$10. 309-794-7306, augustana.edu/tickets.