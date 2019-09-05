DAVENPORT — The QC Theatre Workshop has announced its eighth season, which will begin Sept. 20-Oct. 6 with “Gruesome Playground Injuries” (2011), a dark comedy by Rajiv Joseph. It will be directed by Max Moline and star Tristan Odenkirk and Joanna Mills.
The synopsis: “Doug and Kayleen meet at the nurse’s office in their elementary school; she’s got a painful stomach ache, and he’s all banged up from a running dive off the roof of the school. Over the next 30 years, these scar-crossed lovers meet again and again, brought together by injury, heartbreak and their own self-destructive tendencies. With great compassion and humor, playwright Rajiv Joseph (Broadway’s 'Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo') crafts a compelling and unconventional love story about the intimacy between two people when they allow their defenses to drop and their wounds to show.”
A 2016 Los Angeles Times review said: “The brilliance lies in Joseph’s fascinating dialogue between Doug and Kayleen as they progress from quirky youth to catastrophic adulthood. It’s not so much what is said as what is left unspoken.”
Next up — Oct. 25-Nov. 3 — is “The Goat, or Who is Sylvia?” (2002), a tragic dark comedy by Edward Albee, which won the Tony for Best Play and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize.
The synopsis: “Martin — a hugely successful architect who has just turned 50 — leads an ostensibly ideal life with his loving wife and gay teenage son. But when he confides to his best friend that he is also in love with a goat (named Sylvia), he sets in motion events that will destroy his family and leave his life in tatters.”
“This is one we've wanted to do for a long time but have been waiting for the right opportunity,” QCTW artistic director Aaron Randolph III said recently. Directed by Cait Bodenbender, it will star Mike Schulz (as Martin), Cory Johnson, Odenkirk and Tracy Skaggs.
"The folks who originally started the Workshop talked about doing it early on. We held off," Randolph said this week. "The material is a little controversial. We held off on doing it until we developed our audiences. It falls into our wheelhouse. Even for our audiences, it can be a little shocking."
Albee (1928-2016), best known for “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” is a three-time Pulitzer winner, for “A Delicate Balance” (1967), “Seascape” (1975) and “Three Tall Women” (1994). Of “The Goat,” he's said: “The play is about love, and loss, the limits of our tolerance and who, indeed, we really are.”
In an interview with Charlie Rose in 2002, Albee said: “Imagine what you can’t imagine. Imagine that, all of a sudden, you found yourself in love with a Martian, in love with something you can’t conceive of,” according to edwardalbeesociety.org. “I want everybody to be able to think about what they can’t imagine and what they have buried deep as being intolerable and insufferable. I want them to just think freshly and newly about it.”
More traditional fare will be next spring in the QCTW season closer — “Prelude to a Kiss” (1988), a romantic comedy by Craig Lucas, to be performed April 24-May 10, 2020.
The synopsis: “Peter and Rita are two young, happy lovers who are getting married. On their wedding day, after their nuptial kiss, an old man comes up to kiss the bride. During this kiss, their souls exchange, and the young, beautiful woman Peter just married now houses the soul of a dying, old man. On their honeymoon, Peter starts to notice that something's not quite right.
"When he discovers the truth, he confronts the old man, who now holds Rita's soul. Peter struggles with the notion that this is his young bride, and he works feverishly to put the souls back in their original bodies. At the same time, he realizes that he loves who Rita is, no matter how she is packaged. Craig Lucas' play, first performed in 1990, was considered a metaphor for the AIDS epidemic, in which a man could find himself in a relationship with someone who was suddenly old and sick before his time.”
“Prelude to a Kiss,” whose title comes from a 1938 Duke Ellington song, was made into a 1992 film with Alec Baldwin and Meg Ryan.
For tickets and more information, visit qctheatreworkshop.org.