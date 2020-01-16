Malik Harris has big, colorful boots to fill in Circa 21's "Kinky Boots"

“I’ve seen people try to take on a role that’s like Lola/Simon and make it a caricature, make fun of it," Harris said. "Yes, it’s a fun role to play. It has laughter, but there’s a person behind that.

“We all have feelings,” he said. “You don’t have to accept, but you have to respect.”

“This script in particular is so well-written, it makes that easy for us as actors,” Penick said. “It’s great to be on stage and not fight a script to get to that place where you can be open, vulnerable and honest with your scene partner.”

Harris said when he recently zipped on one of the dresses: “It felt like it was made for me. It’s like, I felt like I was meant to be in that moment, at that time, it was sewn together for me. When I looked at the tag and saw the (Billy Porter) name, it pushed it even further. This isn’t my end; I have more to go. These people have worn these and maybe some other person who’s gonna be Lola will wear something I’ve worn before.”

“I love the music; I think it’s fun,” said choreographer Christie Kerr, who teaches musical theater at University of Arizona. “I love the fact that it’s a new show that hasn’t been done so much. ... The opportunity to get to do a new show, and when I found out we had the Broadway costumes was amazing."