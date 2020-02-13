Jupiter Quartet loves preserving classics, premiering new works. Group will perform Saturday in Rock Island

“We were making our career basically by playing concerts. We started to have families, needed more stability,” McDonough said, noting they have seven children among the four members. “We were looking for an opportunity to do some teaching. (Illinois) has a wonderful performing arts center. It was a nice fit for us.

“The teaching aspect informs the playing,” McDonough said.

The quartet chose its name because Jupiter was the most prominent planet in the night sky at the time of its formation, and its astrological symbol resembles the number four, he said.

“We like the connotation of joy and strength; there are some musical references, and it’s understandable in many languages,” McDonough said. “We like the celestial quality.”

In Saturday’s concert, they will perform Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 12 in E-flat, Op. 127; Mozart’s Quartet in A Major, K. 464; and Kati Agocs’ “Imprimatur” (2018), composed for the Jupiter, co-commissioned by the Aspen Music Festival, Harvard Musical Association, and Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at University of Illinois.