Jan. 16-22: 4 events for you

Bettendorf native jazzes up Redstone

Bettendorf native Mike Conrad will debut his Iowa Jazz Composers Orchestra Sunday in the Redstone Room (2nd and Main in downtown Davenport) as part of the Polyrhythms Third Sunday Jazz Workshop & Matinee Series.

A jazz demystifying workshop — centered around the compositional process — begins at 3 p.m., followed by a concert from 6 to 8 p.m. Conrad was awarded an Iowa Arts Council Grant to write, premiere, and record a new multi-movement jazz piece that he calls "The Fertile Soil Suite.” The workshop will contain some previews of the suite.

A University of Northern Iowa professor and award-winning jazz composer, Conrad led Colossus, Iowa's premier large jazz ensemble, from 2013 to 2015. Since completing his doctorate at the University of Northern Colorado and returning to Iowa to join the UNI jazz faculty, Conrad has resurrected the group under a new name and with a new mission: to showcase the best jazz musicians and jazz composers that the state has to offer, according to Polyrhythms.