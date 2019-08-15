DAVENPORT — Following this spring's mention in NPR Music’s “Tiny Desk Contest Entries We Can't Stop Watching This Week,” Elizabeth Moen has released a digital single and animated music video for “Headgear” — showing a story of resilience in the face of mental health challenges.
The 20-something Vinton, Iowa, native and University of Iowa alumna will return to play Davenport's Raccoon Motel at 7 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Moen last performed there this past Feb. 13.
“I love Davenport; we have a lot of great fans in Davenport,” Moen said in a February interview. “The Raccoon Motel is a small venue; I can play there a lot. ... I love playing there; I love the vibe."
“The song ‘Headgear’ came after a bad morning headache,” she said in a recent release. “After sinking into a depression and feeling like I couldn’t get out, then finally talking to others and embracing the ups and downs, I wrote this song congratulating myself on powering through a day and the little things.
"The video (the first animated video made by close friends) depicts the day via animated tarot cards, bright colors, and lively graphics. ‘Headgear’ shows our strength and vulnerability all in one.”
“Headgear” is the first new single Moen has released since her sophomore LP “A Million Miles Away” in September 2018.
NPR Music wrote in a recent review: “Moen has remarkable control over her voice that reflects the emotional candor in her lyrics. In ‘Headgear,’ she showcases both strength and vulnerability, reminding us that these traits often go hand in hand.”
“Armed with a jaw-dropping singing voice, tasteful guitar playing, and songs that stay in your head for days, Elizabeth Moen is one of Iowa’s rising talents,” Iowa Public Radio has said.
To see the “Headgear” music video, visit https://youtu.be/NuQhsaLOaD8.