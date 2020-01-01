'I paint music for the eyes': Bucktown gallery manager sees art as therapy, family

Tony Seabolt is happy to have 2019 behind him. It was an exceedingly rough year for the 51-year-old Moline native and manager for the Artists' Market on the first floor of Bucktown Center for the Arts, 225 E. 2nd St., Davenport.
“It’s been a heck of a year for me,” he said.
After Bucktown, which opened in 2004, nearly closed last holiday season after a brutal winter, Seabolt suffered a major heart attack at home in February. In April, historic spring flooding surged through downtown and Bucktown closed for two and a half months. Seabolt was among MidCoast Fine Arts staff and volunteers to deal with the building damage — including losses of $20,000 worth of supplies, signage and holiday decorations in Bucktown’s basement. Many of the 35 artists there donated their monthly lease fee during the time they were closed, he said.
But December was the cruelest month. After 26 years, MidCoast — a nonprofit that manages Bucktown, among other gallery space in the Quad-Cities — announced it would cease operations March 30, 2020, and he'll be out of a job. Then his mother was hospitalized, and his father died. And Seabolt's personal and professional challenges collided with Christmas.
Ironically, his first solo exhibit is on display on the first floor of Bucktown through the last Friday of January. Seabolt prefers painting abstract art because of the freedom and flexibility it offers.
“It’s exactly like jazz,” he said. “There is feeling in it. I conjure rhythm, emotion, making subconscious arrangements and patterns ... I paint music for the eyes.”
Art enables him to have power and control, in times where he often feels neither.
The end of an era
Amy Orr, MidCoast board president, said previously the announcement was made before the holiday to give staff and artists the maximum amount of time to transition by late March. The first-floor artists' market offers display space for over 25 area artists, for $40 a month, and MidCoast doesn't take any commission on sales. The nonprofit had a $140,000 annual budget, 75% of which came from grants, and $20,000 to $30,000 from its annual Riverssance festival. The event's second day was canceled in September, after heavy rains led to a dismal first day.
“I think the dynamic that’s affecting us, I don’t think the public realizes how their support works with us," Seabolt said. "I don’t know if they realize the importance of art in the community. The artists here, this has so many different bearings — it's mostly not their major life’s work. The art they make, it relieves their stresses. It keeps them occupied — some of the artists we have here are older, and their love for art gives them a reason to wake up every morning. This is a family; these artists are a family. They all know each other, support each other and inspire each other.
That's the sad part, he said.
“You’re surrounded by things you love, made by people you love,” he said. “I can’t tell you the stories I’ve had, people I’ve met from all over the world — Austria, Japan, Germany. You never know who you’re going to meet. I feel invested in the future of these artists.”
Quad City Arts is working to pick up some of the responsibilities left by MidCoast when it closes. Seabolt serves on the Rock Island Arts Advisory Committee, and he'd like to possibly pursue opening a for-profit gallery in vacant commercial space downtown.
'It's going to be hard to leave'
A maternal uncle of Seabolt was a big influence. An artist, he served in World War II, and was part of liberating the Dachau concentration camp. He died when Seabolt was 10. At a Christmas party when he was 4, Seabolt sat on his lap and drew family portraits. “I was just fascinated by it,” he recalled. “My aunt would tell my uncle about what I was doing, and he’d buy me art supplies, books. He really inspired me.”
“I grew up with this fascination of wanting to be a famous artist,” Seabolt said.
He made money during high school, painting trucks and buildings. Seabolt started doing artwork for local bands, and window displays for businesses at SouthPark Mall. He studied art at Black Hawk College, Moline, and afterward worked five years for Isabel Bloom. His varied career includes working as a chef for 16 years, as a book binder and manager of another art gallery in downtown Davenport. Bucktown “has been the best job I’ve ever had. It’s going to be hard to leave.”
“I can be angry or stressed out, but in my studio, everything else stops," he said of his art. About 10 years ago, Seabolt did an abstract painting he called “Treasure From Sorrow,” which helped him through a rough time.
“I meditate a lot, and this becomes a form of meditation,” he said. “Through art, I realized I can make whatever I want. Hard times will pass; we will get through it."