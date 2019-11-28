DAVENPORT — In celebration of Small Business Saturday, Hampton author Tom McKay will sign his new novel “The Old Guard” at The Brewed Book, 1524 N. Harrison Street in Davenport.
The signing will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“The Old Guard” ($12) is billed as "a fun romp about a young woman who writes a sports blog and suddenly needs help with her blog from her new neighbor, a man who knows nothing about sports."
The 144-page novel was published by the Rock Island-based Midwest Writing Center. More information about the book can be found on mwcqc.org, under the MWC Press tab.
McKay also will sign books at a Holiday Open House & Launch Party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Midwest Writing Center, 401 19th St., Rock Island.
McKay is a historian and museum consultant whose debut novel, “West Fork,” was published in 2014 by East Hall Press at Augustana College. His short novel, “Another Life,” was published in 2014 by 918studio press.
His short stories have appeared in the Wapsipinicon Almanac, Vermont Ink, Downstate Story, the Wisconsin River Valley Journal, the Book Rack Newsletter and the Out Loud Anthology series of the Midwest Writing Center.