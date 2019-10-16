You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Oct. 18
3rd annual Darker Side of Davenport Walking Tour: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. This approximately 1.3-mile tour will take an hour and a half as participants explore downtown Davenport and share the many haunts, murders and mysteries that Davenport holds. Limited spots available. For more information or to book a spot, visit Eventbrite.com. $8 per person.
Terror at Skellington Manor: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26 and Nov. 1-2, 7 p.m. to midnight; Sundays, Oct. 20 and 27, 7-10 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 26, 1-4 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 31, 7-10 p.m., Skellington Manor, 420 18th St., Rock Island. Through Nov. 2. The theme focuses on a fascination with all things odd or unusual, grotesque or otherwise terrifyingly unpleasant. Updates include a tribute to Edgar Allan Poe, a carnival-themed indoor cue area, a huge update to the indoor graveyard and a creepy cast of returning and new characters. There will be a Scaredy Cats: Lights-On Tour 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. For more information, visit skellingtonmanor.com. $25 RIP fast pass (no wait), $20.
Q.C. Haunted Forest: Outbreak: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7-11 p.m., A Prairie Lodge, 3501 207th St. N, Port Byron. Through Oct. 26. Featuring a hayrack ride to and from the Haunted Forest and several indoor activities. There will be group photos, snacks, hot, cold and beverages available for purchase as well as a cash bar. For more information, visit qchauntedforest.com. $15.
The Rocky Horror Show: Fridays-Saturdays, Oct. 18-19 and 25-26, 7 and 11 p.m., The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Through Oct. 26. Participants must be 17 years and older to attend the 7 p.m. shows and 21 years and older for the 11 p.m. shows. $20 to $25.
Saturday, Oct. 19
9th annual City of Blue Grass Park Board Pumpkin Dash: 10:30 a.m., 120 E. Orphed St., Blue Grass. Race divisions include 2 years and younger, 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-8 years, 9-10 years and 11-12 years. There also will be pumpkins, hot dogs, chips and a beverage for race participants as well as trick-or-treat stations and snacks. Costumes are optional. Proceeds benefit and improve the Blue Grass City Parks and Programs. $8.
Halloween Chili Luncheon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Masonic Center, 511 Veterans Memorial Pkwy, Davenport. This fundraiser for Camp Courageous will feature bowls of chili, hot dogs and free bags of candy for kids in costume. $5 per bowl, $1 per hot dog.
21st annual Noogiefest: 4-6 p.m., Gilda's Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. This Halloween/Fall Festival party for children and families will feature themed rooms, games, crafts, door prizes and more. Children must be accompanied by an adult with costumes encouraged. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, call 563-326-7504 or email kcraft@gildasclubqc.org. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7 p.m., Silvis Public Library , 806 1st Ave. Participants can dress up in costume as businesses and organizations in the Silvis area pass out treats to families in the secured library parking lot. Restrooms will be open to the public. Free.
The Witching Hour: 6-10 p.m., Hauberg Estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island. Hauberg Estate's annual murder mystery scavenger hunt will feature food and a cash bar. This year's mystery is based on a world cruise the Hauberg's took for six months in 1929. Find out what they found on the worldly tour and which haunted item came home to the estate. For more information or to purchase a ticket (required), call 309-373-5080 or visit Eventbrite.com. $35.
Haunted Library: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-11 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-9 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave. Through Oct. 20. Participants can visit this haunted house during the evenings of Saturday and Sunday with a special lights on walk through 4-5 p.m. on Sunday. Evening hours recommended for 10 years and older. Free with donations accepted.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Scarecrow Shenanigans: noon to 5 p.m., Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf. Families can come in costumes and enjoy activities including mini-pumpkin decorating, the Glow Room, dance performances, family photo station and Halloween candy and games. All activities are included with the price of admission. For more information, call 563-344-4106 or visit familymuseum.org. $9, free for members.
Trunk-or-Treat: 12:30-4 p.m., Metropolitan Community Church of the Quad-Cities, 2930 W. Locust St., Davenport. There also will be a pumpkin carving/decorating contest following church at 12:30 p.m. Participants should bring pumpkins with decorating supplies available. Free.
Painted Pumpkins: 1-3 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can celebrate Halloween and the fall harvest with costumes and painting a pumpkin to take home. One pumpkin per family, while supplies last. There also will be a story corner, crafts, photo booth, scavenger hunt, Pumpkin broom race, Pumpkin toss, Candy Corn Race and more. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
5th annual Trunk-or-Treat: 2-4 p.m., Two Rivers United Methodist Church, 1820 5th Ave., Rock Island. Featuring refreshments, games, activities, trick-or-treating and more. Children are encouraged to wear costumes. Free.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Ghostly Night: 6-7 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween fun and spooky activities for school kids. Costumes encouraged. Free.
Meet the Unhuggables of the Forest: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island. Participants can take a short walk in the moonlight to meet some of the site's special critters including chipmunks, foxes, spiders, snakes, bats and more. Hear the animals, played by Augustana drama students, tell their story about living in the Black Hawk forest. Also featuring a show and tell by site naturalist Chuck Wester and refreshments. This event will be held in and around Singing Bird Center. Free.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Ghosts of the Quad-Cities Book Talk: 6-8 p.m., German American Heritage Center and Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Featuring a book talk by authors Mike McCarty and Mark McLaughlin about the haunted lore of this Midwestern community. Books will be available for purchase. Free.
A History of Halloween: 6-7:30 p.m., Western District Library, 1111 4th St., Orion, Ill. Dr. Maryan Wherry will present A History of Halloween. Refreshments will be served. Free.
Preschool Halloween Party: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6-7 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 24, 10-11 a.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Featuring Halloween stories, games, activities and treats for children 3-5 years accompanied by an adult. Siblings and costumes welcome. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Harvest Howl III: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Scott Community College, 500 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Scott Community College will present this event featuring an evening of trick-or-treating, games, prizes and goodies. Open to the public. Free.
Teen Interactive Movie: 6-7:30 p.m., Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St. Students in grades 4-10 can enjoy an interactive showing of a holiday classic. Costumes optional. For more information, the movie title or to register (required), visit molinelibrary.librarymarket.com/events/tween-interactive-movie. Free.
Friday, Oct. 25
Not So Scary Halloween Walk: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. During this walk participants can dress up the kids and bring flashlights to explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden and search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads. There also will be refreshments, games, crafts and a glimpse of the Halloween train the train garden. $7 adults, $4 youth 2-15 years, free for children younger than 2 years/members.
Game-O-Ween: 8 p.m. to midnight, Flavours Lounge and Resturant, 1720 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Davenport Alumnae Chapter, will host this Game-O-Ween featuring a costume and game party with prizes, games, food, dancing and more. $20.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Boo at the Zoo: Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 26-27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Niabi Zoo, 12908 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley. Through Oct. 27. Featuring trick-or-treat stations, decorated trails and Zookeeper Chats. Costumes encouraged. Included with zoo admission: $9 adults, $8 senior citizens/active military, $6.50 children 3-12 years, free for youth 2 years and younger/members.
Zombie Archery: 1-3 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can learn how to use a bow and arrow in this Halloween themed, informative and fun hands-on class. Children must be in the 4th grade and above to participate and accompanied by an adult. The targets will be Zombies. Weather permitting. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 2-5 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. This event will feature decorated trunks with candy and games. This event will be held rain or shine. Free.
The Great Atlatl Pumpkin Hunt: 3-5 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Participants can join naturalist Michael J. Granger for a chance to hunt with an atlatl, a primitive hunting weapon originally used to hunt mastodon and bison. Large target pumpkins and real pumpkins will be set out as targets. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Spooktacular Trunk-or-Treat: 4-6 p.m., Greenvalley Sports Complex, 60th Street and 50th Avenue, Moline. Kids can come dressed in costumes for trick-or-treating around the parking lot. Free.
Trunk-or-Treat: 5-7:30 p.m., Grace Family Church, 6317 W. River Drive, Davenport. Featuring candy, hot dogs, hot chocolate and snacks. There also will be a fire and bounce houses. Free.
Halloween Hike: 5 p.m., Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon. Naturalist Michael J. Granger will lead an educational adventure to learn about mysterious and misunderstood animals. The evening will start with an open fire for grilling, participants should bring food to grill. The hike will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a spooky scavenger hunt afterwards. Please bring a flashlight. For more information or to register (required), call 563-328-3286. Free.
Grey Wolf Band Halloween Bash: 8 p.m. to midnight, East End Bolders Club, 3712 4th Ave., Moline. There also will be a costume contest. Free.
Sunday, Oct. 27
3rd annual Dog-O-Ween: 3 p.m., Theisen's, 3808 N. Brady St., Davenport. Featuring a pet costume contest to benefit the Humane Society of Scott County. Registration will be 1:30-3 p.m. with the contest beginning at 3 p.m. There will be dog only and combo (dog/person) categories. All dogs must be up to date on rabies and the canine Distemper/Parvo/Bordetella vaccine to enter. Spectators welcome. $10 per pet.
Halloween Movie Night: 4:30-7 p.m., Two Rivers Church, 1820 5th Avenue, Rock Island. Featuring a family-friendly, Halloween-themed movie with free hot dogs, popcorn and drinks. Free.
Monday, Oct. 28
Day of the Dead with the Figge: 6-7 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Laura Wriedt from the Figge Art Museum will lead a presentation on the Day of the Dead. Attendees can learn about the tradition and roots of the Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos, where families welcome back the souls of the deceased. Wriedt will share how the Figge celebrates this holiday with the community and participants can create a sugar skull design. Free.
Thursday, Oct. 31
The Dawn: 8 p.m., Rust Belt, 1201 7th St., East Moline. This Halloween show also will feature Candymakers and Still Shine. Costumes encouraged. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2lzCRJw. $20 a the door, $15 in advance.