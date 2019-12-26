You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Get lit at awesome Botanical Center display, New Year's
View Comments

Get lit at awesome Botanical Center display, New Year's

{{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND — There's no gray, bleak winter at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., as the gardens and grounds are blooming with 125,000 glowing, colorful lights.

The light exhibit is open on select holiday nights during the third-annual "Winter Nights Winter Lights." That includes Tuesday, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day.

Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the free hot chocolate bar. Do crafts and activities with the kids, see the train in the lobby and take your family’s holiday photos among the lights.

The regular hours are 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, ending on Saturday, Jan. 4. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for kids 2 and under. Botanical Center members get $2 off admission.

You can celebrate New Year's Eve with a special "Champagne And Roses" event Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebrate the end of 2019 as you give 2020 an early welcome at this New Year's event, which includes a cash bar with Champagne and roses available to purchase for your sweetheart.

There is no RSVP required and access to the bar is included in the general admission fee. The Winter Lights exhibit is open to the general public on New Year’s Eve.

All guests on New Year’s Eve can enjoy the indoor and outdoor lighted gardens, scavenger hunts and craft activities, both with a children and adults version.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News