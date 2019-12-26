Get lit at awesome Botanical Center display, New Year's

ROCK ISLAND — There's no gray, bleak winter at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., as the gardens and grounds are blooming with 125,000 glowing, colorful lights.

The light exhibit is open on select holiday nights during the third-annual "Winter Nights Winter Lights." That includes Tuesday, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day.

Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the free hot chocolate bar. Do crafts and activities with the kids, see the train in the lobby and take your family’s holiday photos among the lights.

The regular hours are 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, ending on Saturday, Jan. 4. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for kids 2 and under. Botanical Center members get $2 off admission.

You can celebrate New Year's Eve with a special "Champagne And Roses" event Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebrate the end of 2019 as you give 2020 an early welcome at this New Year's event, which includes a cash bar with Champagne and roses available to purchase for your sweetheart.