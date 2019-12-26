Get lit at awesome Botanical Center display, New Year's

People walk along the outside Christmas lights display at the Quad City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Guests walk amid last year's Winter Nights Winter Lights display at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. This year's event continues through Jan. 6.
GARY KRAMBECK,
Laura Middleton of Oakwood, Ohio and her daughter Claire Middleton 6 make paper poinsettias in the craft room during the Quad City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Rock Island. For 65 years, Moline Foundation has supported arts and charitable groups like the Botanical Center, because of a large bequest from Robert Swan.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Julie Depouw, left, from Columbus, Ohio, Donna Hoeck of Davenport, Jessica Testka, Davenport, Oakley Hoeck 3 of Davenport and Amy Heitz of Davenport go through a tunnel of Christmas lights outside during the Quad City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network
Vickie Clark of Muscatine, Iowa, holds her granddaughter Margo Cutler, 2, as they look at a wall of Christmas lights in the Tropical Sun Garden during the Quad-City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights" event in Rock Island.
GARY KRAMBECK, Lee News Network
Bethany Huffaker of Bettendorf and her daughter Greta 8 walk along a wall of Christmas lights in the Tropical Sun Garden during the Quad City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Rock Island.
ROCK ISLAND — There's no gray, bleak winter at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., as the gardens and grounds are blooming with 125,000 glowing, colorful lights.
The light exhibit is open on select holiday nights during the third-annual "Winter Nights Winter Lights." That includes Tuesday, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day.
Bundle up, stroll the gardens at night then warm up inside at the free hot chocolate bar. Do crafts and activities with the kids, see the train in the lobby and take your family’s holiday photos among the lights.
The regular hours are 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, ending on Saturday, Jan. 4. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for youth 2-15, and free for kids 2 and under. Botanical Center members get $2 off admission.
You can celebrate New Year's Eve with a special "Champagne And Roses" event Tuesday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Celebrate the end of 2019 as you give 2020 an early welcome at this New Year's event, which includes a cash bar with Champagne and roses available to purchase for your sweetheart.
There is no RSVP required and access to the bar is included in the general admission fee. The Winter Lights exhibit is open to the general public on New Year’s Eve.
All guests on New Year’s Eve can enjoy the indoor and outdoor lighted gardens, scavenger hunts and craft activities, both with a children and adults version.
