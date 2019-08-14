Rocking Woodstock tribute in E.M.
After hosting its first Mississippi Valley Blues Festival last month, Murphy Park at The Bend in East Moline will be home to the new Sweatstock Music Festival this weekend — the Quad-Cities' only tribute to legendary performers from the Woodstock Festival, comprised of all locally-based musicians.
Held Friday and Saturday, Sweatstock will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock with over 20 sets on two stages, alternating between tribute and original music from over 100 area artists. The festival will include tributes to Jimi Hendrix, Santana, Janis Joplin, Joe Cocker, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Sly & the Family Stone, The Who, the Grateful Dead, The Band, Johnny Winter and more. Local acts that will feature their original music include Joe Marcinek, The Velies, Rude Punch, The Candymakers, Jordan Danielsen, Jason Carl and the Whole Damn Band, Condor and Jaybird, The Dawn and Charlotte Boyer.
“We have extraordinary talent in the Quad-Cities, and Sweatstock will be a great outlet to grow our music community and bring people together over a shared passion," festival organizer and performer Al Sweet said.
“From the collaboration of local musicians, to the production of the festival by Quad Citizens, Sweatstock is a special event for our community,“ said Kate Dale, another organizer. “It’s been amazing to see the transformation happening in East Moline, and we are looking forward to putting on a signature event that contributes to our region’s growth and celebrates the talent that exists in the Quad-Cities.”
Gates will open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon Saturday. Advance tickets for Sweatstock are $15 for a single-day access and $25 for a weekend pass, available at sweatstockqc.com. Children 14 and under are free with a paid adult.
March to a different band at RME
The River Music Experience Courtyard, at 2nd and Main streets, Davenport, will be the place to party at 5 p.m. Thursday, as MarchFourth takes over — a cross between a funky New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, complete with dancers and stilt walkers. Best of all, the celebration is free.
The troupe started in Portland, Ore., in 2003. Bassist John Averill and his friend Dan Stauffer decided to put a band together for a Fat Tuesday party — on March 4, so the March Fourth Marching Band — now called MarchFourth, or sometimes M4 — was born. The performers like to wear outlandish outfits that look as though they came from a yard sale jointly held by several bankrupt marching bands and a defunct circus, according to a band bio.
“We’re an alternative big band for the present day,” Averill said. “Fun is the key word for us. We like to put on an inclusive dance party, get the audience involved. We always had the dancers and other performers, from Day One. We wanted to create that good party vibe. We take the music we play seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously.”
The band might be best known for its song “Gospel,” which was featured in the 2013 Pixar movie “Monsters University.” MarchFourth typically tours with 15 performers. Back in the Portland days, there were as many as 35, but Averill said the band’s membership has pared down since then in order to tour.
“We’re playing more sophisticated music now. It’s a little less cacophonous than it used to be,” Averill said. “We definitely have a funk and New Orleans influence, but we also do rock, jazz, lots of different genres. If it’s got a groove, we’ll play it.”
An intoxicating walk in the Village
You can raise your glass for another great cause on Saturday, with the 10th anniversary of the Wine Walk in the Village of East Davenport, to benefit Gilda’s Club Quad Cities.
Starting at 2 p.m. (the walk technically begins at 3), stop by one of three booths at the Historic East Village Fire Station, Lagomarcino’s, or at the park at the corner of 11th and Mound streets. For a $25 donation, you get a wristband and commemorative 10th Anniversary 2019 Wine Walk glass and a map of over 25 participating stores, all while listening to live music.
Every store will have a different wine, and the walk runs through 6 p.m. The parking lot in the back of Camp McClellan Cellars (11th and Jersey Ridge Road) will have representatives from multiple wineries serving wines that are not on the Wine Walk, as well as beer tasting. Six live musicians/bands will play folk to blues and everything in between to enhance the tasting atmosphere.
Last year, attendance was over 1,350 participants, raising thousands of dollars for Gilda’s Club, 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport. Local, domestic and imported wines will be offered as well as samples from the local homebrew community and a non-alcoholic option.
Among participating Village locations will be Hope's Bridal, Plaid Rabbit, Calla, Here's The Scoop, Just Because, Baked Beer & Bread, Eleven17, Wide River Winery, Isabel Bloom, Saints, Mary's Diamonds & Jewelry, Brew, Rudy's Cantina, Royal T's, Bayside Bistro, Lagomarcino's, and Grumpy's.
Free of charge, Gilda’s Club provides support, education and hope to all people affected by cancer. For more information, visit gildasclubqc.org.
Floatzilla celebrates its 10th
The 10th-annual Floatzilla, the massive kayak and canoe event, is Saturday, beginning at various launch points on the Mississippi River and ending at Lake Potter, Sunset Marina, Rock Island. Food, music, competitions and games also will be at Lake Potter.
The event, sponsored by River Action, has a perennial goal to break the world record for the largest number of kayaks and canoes gathered in one place as determined by a photo. The photo will be taken at 2 p.m. at Lake Potter. The record is 3,150.
Registrations were at the highest number ever last year, and River Action staffers say they think the record can be crushed if everyone brings one friend along this year. Registration is $30, at riveraction.org/floatzilla, in effect through 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16. Packets may be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Friday at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline.
An evening paddle led by the Quad-Cities Kayakers Group will leave from the Bass Street YMCA, Moline, at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The latest registration fee of $35 will be available at packet pickup and on the day of the event at any of the launch sites and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sunset Park.
If you need a boat, outfitters will bring boats to launch sites, and paddlers can rent from those listed on the website. Buses will return paddlers back to each launch site at 3 p.m.
New this year is a launch site at Lindsay Park Yacht Club, at the foot of Mound Street, Davenport. This also will be the site for free tent camping, since Credit Island is undergoing restoration.