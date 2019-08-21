Check out crafty arts festival
Crafted Quad Cities will host its fifth indie arts festival, OMG BeckyFest, from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
This free shopping event features over 120 vendors from the Q-C and all over the Midwest selling unique handcrafted items and vintage finds. Twelve kid makers will have their own booths with handmade items ranging from sewn cat toys to green cleaning products to original paintings.
Concessions, including alcoholic beverage sales, are being provided by the RiverCenter. Live acoustic music will be provided by Bobby Ray Bunch on Friday, and Saturday by Mo Carter 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and Doug Brundies (1:30-3:30 p.m.)
The event is part of Downtown Davenport’s Alternating Currents festival (alternatingcurrentsqc.com). Further information, including vendor profiles, can be found at facebook.com/omgbeckyfest.
After Beckyfest, Crafted QC will close to prepare for a move next door to the restored first floor of EXIT Realty Fireside, at 221 E. 2nd St. (formerly Veit’s Vettes). The new location will re-open Oct. 1.
Crafted QC started in 2015 at 217 E. 2nd St., with 400 square feet and 13 artists. The shop is now over 1,200 square feet with 100-plus artists represented a retail shop and classroom in Downtown Davenport. “We believe art shapes our lives, gives color to our souls,” according to its Facebook page. “We believe small shops give our community character.”
The store will have a sale through Saturday, open 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Get fill of films at Figge
In just its second year of featuring films, the third-annual Alternating Currents this weekend boasts a sprawling variety — from shorts to full-length, and from student-made to professionals, nearly all shown at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
The cinematic adventures kick off at 5:30 p.m. today (Thursday) with the Azubuike Urban Exposure Film Festival, with three short films from Q-C students age 17-22.
"They do everything behind the camera — conceive the idea, they write the script, shoot and edit," Jonathan Burnett (a Rock Island High alumnus, L.A.-based filmmaker and program founder) said this week. "Myself and other instructors, they assist in teaching different areas."
Urban Exposure is a 10-week summer program for young people highlighting the fundamentals of filmmaking, including writing, directing, and editing.
Studies show that participation in programs like Urban Exposure benefits social, behavioral and cognitive development of youth. Yet these programs are often the first to go when schools are financially strained, according to Urban Exposure.
The films to be shown for free at the Figge are “Roadkill” by Charlie Balsar; “Only a flower” by Lucas Teasdale (filmed by Darius Green) and “Joy” by Paxton Loquist (associate produced with Eric Brown), and they will also be in competition for the Alternating Currents Film Festival. That award ceremony is Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Figge.
Among other films this weekend is "Overdue," a new comedy/horror flick from Davenport's Stephen Folker, at 4 p.m. Saturday, followed by a Q & A. For a complete schedule of films, visit alternatingcurrentsqc/film.
Photos that dance in Clinton
For over 20 years, a Quad-Cities psychologist has turned his probing, sensitive eyes to the local professional ballet company, and luminous examples of his photography are on exhibit in Clinton, Iowa.
The exhibition, at the Clinton Art Association's River Arts Center (229 5th Ave. South, in downtown Clinton, is called “The Ballet Photography of Joseph Maciejko: One Art Reflecting Another.” After receiving his Ph.D degree in psychology in 1974, Maciejko moved from Connecticut to the Quad-Cities, where he embarked on a professional career as a clinical psychologist.
He maintained an interest in photography as a sideline to his professional practice and first shot the fledgling Ballet Quad Cities dance company during its performance of "Ballet Under the Stars" in Lincoln Park in Rock Island. He soon became the resident photographer, documenting performances throughout each season in both the Quad-Cities and Cedar Rapids.
He seeks to portray the energy, beauty, emotion and artistry of the dancers. He does not pose them, but photographs in action during rehearsals and performances.
"His photos are truly worth a thousand words — he captures the depth and beauty of every dancer," BQC executive director Joedy Cook said Tuesday. "I don't think he's missed a performance or event since the dance bug bit him. We have thousands of images to look at after each performance, he gives all of his time and talent to the ballet company without ever asking anything in return. The exhibit is worth the drive from anywhere."
You can meet Maciejko on Sunday at the River Arts Center, 42 miles northeast of Davenport, at a free reception from 1:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday.
In this exhibit, the gallery display includes scenes from “The Nutcracker,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Dracula,” “Billy the Kid” and many others. The front window display features more photographs, costumes and props. It will be on display through Sunday, Sept. 22. The River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Bright art enlivens coworking space
The latest artwork to adorn the walls of coworkqc, 102 E. 2nd St., Davenport, is from East Moline's Erica Parrott.
“I love her work. It's so empowering and bright,” Leslie Klipsch, co-owner of coworkqc, said recently. Parrott's figurative paintings and drawings reflect her interest in identity and the politics of beauty. The subjects and symbols “oscillate between cryptic and relatively universal, sincerely enthusiastic and darkly ironic,” according to the artist's bio.
A native of Moline, Parrott moved to Milwaukee, where she graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, then spent eight years in Naples, Fla., before moving back the the Quad-Cities in 2015.
“I’ve been drawing since I was a little kid. My mom always encouraged me and we would draw together,” she said in a recent Q&A. “I am inspired by interesting faces, uncommon color combinations and graphic elements mixed with natural or more subtle parts. I love 1970s portrait painting, Alice Neel, Alex Katz, Barkley Hendricks ... and design and illustration from that era, as well as Peter Max and Corita Kent.
“I think my work is personal and vulnerable. It’s hard to know how it looks from the outside,” Parrott said.
The stylish co-working space will host a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday (as part of downtown Davenport's Alternating Currents), where you can meet the artist and enjoy free snacks and wine. For more information, visit coworkqc.com.