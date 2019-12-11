Faith and kindness are gifts in Spotlight's holiday show, 'Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical'

Doris isn't impressed, but when it turns out that Macy's Santa may, in fact, be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City that melts even the most cynical hearts.

VanDeWoestyne, who's been most active with Richmond Hill Players, Geneseo, said he played Santa in a Cambridge Christmas festival, with a mock trial (like in the “Miracle” plot) at the county courthouse over 20 years ago. “I really don't count that,” he said.

At Moline's Spotlight, he saw “Spitfire Grill” this past June and hasn't shaved his gray beard since, in preparation for the part.

“I do what I need to do,” he said of his hair. “I've had it dyed jet black. I shave my head; I cut it short; I grow it long.”

He said 10-year-old Avie Birdsell of Moline, who plays Susan, is “the best part of the show for me.”

“She's really sweet; she's really talented,” VanDeWoestyne said. “The audience is going to love her.”

“We get along well, even though she doesn't believe in me at first,” he said of his role as Santa. “I try to win her over.”