ROCK ISLAND — I know Circa '21's wonderful, madcap “Mamma Mia!” was last summer, but venue veteran Tom Walljasper manages to be a manic, irresistible “Dancing Queen,” in the dinner theater's latest romp.
Reprising his role as the flamboyant, flamingly effeminate salon owner Tony Whitcomb from 2016, he confidently leads a terrific “Shear Madness” here, again cutting a swath of hilarious hijinks and offering a generous dollop of audience interaction.
The longest-running, non-musical play in American theater history is a light-as-cotton-candy murder mystery that takes place in a hairstyling salon, always in the present day, with references to current events and local locations, and improvisation plays a large part.
During the first act, the ancient, unseen and unloved landlady (concert pianist Isabel Czerny) is murdered. It's up to audience members to determine who killed her, so each performance of “Shear Madness” is different, especially in the unique give-and-take between cast and audience.
The cotton candy metaphor is apt in more than one way. First, its pink hue is represented in the breezy, Technicolor salon set designed by Circa veteran Susan Holgersson. There are shades of aqua blue, yellow, orange and light green (even the Bootleggers pre-show fittingly features the wait staff in complementary orange shirts, and the blue salon aprons also match).
Cotton candy is fun, sugary-sweet and delicious, like this crazy comedy overall. You can tell the six actors are just having a ball in their primary-color roles, directed by Warner Crocker. This is a highly unusual, satisfying show — in which the audience plays the all-important seventh role, a combination of witness, interrogator of suspects, judge and jury.
Cotton candy is also an iconic snack of the circus — and while the “madness” of the cheeky show's title implies anarchic chaos, and Brad Hauskins as the authoritative detective Nick O'Brien acts as an ideal ringmaster to the shenanigans, the production is anything but out of control.
The crime, the evidence and the actions of the four suspects are meticulously examined, re-enacted and discussed, leaving no stone unturned. Appropriately, there's a rational, patient method to this "Madness."
The delights begin even before the house lights dim. As pre-recorded pop hits play, Tony and his lovably wise-cracking, gum-snapping hairdresser Barbara (the fabulous Jennifer Poarch, also replaying her part) go about their business. Walljasper washes the hair of fellow Circa vet Tristan Tapscott, who's perfect as the preppy, capable and earnest undercover cop, Mikey (to the tune of "Devil With the Blue Dress On," also appropriate with Poarch's short, tight, blue dress).
Hauskins makes an ideal entrance (also before a word of dialogue) as an undercover construction worker, as "YMCA" plays. Walljasper is consistently delightful to watch, as he displays flawless comic timing, joyful innocence and unabashed love of life. We learn how Isabel's upstairs pianism annoys him, but could it drive him to murder?
As the other two suspects, Cory Boughton is slick, dark, intense and full of himself as businessman Eddie, and Sherry Konjura impeccably fits the bill as uppity, elderly socialite Mrs. Shubert.
Hauskins is commanding in leading the investigation, and it's great to watch his responses to audience questions and comments, and the cast's priceless improv reactions along the way. It takes lots of talent for the actors to be on their toes and later have lines ready to complete four different endings.
Democracy is a wonderful thing, and it'd be a crime to miss making an appointment for this hair-raising adventure.