Cheers to beer: Local brews that pair with any holiday gathering — morning or night!

If you think enjoying an ice cold beer with a cinnamon roll bright and early on Christmas morning should be frowned upon, maybe you just haven’t found the right beer.

Thankfully, Bent River Brewing Company manager Lisa Masinda has. She asked some 30 people about their holiday traditions when it comes to food and drink, and has curated a beer map to guide you through your holiday celebrations, no matter what or when you’re eating.

“What I really was entertained by was that frequently, people said, ‘We just start drinking in the morning,’ and I’m like, OK! Like, beer is breakfast,” she said.

If you’re going to drink in the morning, though, you at least should do it right. And the good news is that “there’s some really nifty beers that are coming out or that are out right now around the area,” Masinda said.

Masinda first points to Radicle Soul, a brew by Radicle Effects Brewerks in Rock Island. It is described on its website as a two tea blend amber ale. In an email, Rich Nunez with Radicle told her that Radicle Soul is infused with chai and an herbal tea blend, and features a mix of flavors, including cardamom, cinnamon, orange and lemongrass.