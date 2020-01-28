Bottled Up: Impress your Valentine with a three-course meal and wine pairing

For dessert, skip the chocolate covered strawberries and fondue and finish your meal with a wow-factor presentation. Impress your dinner date with molten chocolate lava cake, that when sliced into will exude hot chocolate sauce onto the plate. The recipe by master chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, makes this impressive dish approachable and easily prepped ahead of time. Pair it with a Late-Bottled Vintage Port and you won’t be disappointed. Port, made in the Duoro region in Portugal and has been produced for hundreds of years, quickly consumed by the eager British who imported the drink in the middle to late 1700s. Differing aging requirements and variances during production give Port several categories from Ruby Ports, Tawny, Late-Bottled Vintage, and Vintage, which is the most esteemed and often the highest price tag. You’ll see many names on the shelves of your favorite wine shop, but Taylor Fladgate, Niepoort, W & J Graham’s are definitely ones to seek out. For more everyday wine, Quinta Do Infantado Port is also a great value at around $25 and is certainly worth the experience. Deep black fruits are accented by spice and flavors of licorice to offer a rich, yet refined experience with every sip. Coupled with the flavors of dark chocolate from the molten lava cake, the Port readies the palate for another bite, and the cake’s dark flavors call out the fruity qualities in the wine.