Bottled Up: Impress your Valentine with a three-course meal and wine pairing

It’s almost February and with it, red, pink, and white candy aisles glisten as many prepare to dote upon their significant others, loved ones or gal pals. Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus for the special day, but what’s more impressive than a multi-course meal in the comfort of your home with wine pairings to match?
Planning a meal that impresses is not so difficult if you plan ahead. Whether hosting a dinner party or more quiet meal for two, start with an appetizer to nibble, glass of wine to sip, and company to enjoy. Winter vegetables are very much in season right now. You want a recipe that highlights their subtle nuances but consider a delicious Viognier. It avoids the predictability of a Chardonnay and offers more oomf than a Sauvignon Blanc. Treat your guest(s) to a toasted baguette smeared with creamy goat cheese, diced, seasoned and roasted butternut squash and a pan-fried sage leaf to top.
Cooking Tip: When you bring the baguette out of the oven, rub with a raw clove of garlic to season with a hint of garlic without being overpowering.
Viognier originates from the Northern Rhone region in the south of France but has been adopted in many new world wine-making regions including California, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
Yves Cuilleron La Petite Côte Condrieu Viognier (retail: $55) from the Northern Rhone region is a perfect example of a classic Viognier. Flavors of distinct peach, tangerine and honeysuckle combine with floral accents which often complement the sweetness of butternut squash. The wine, and many Viognier, undergo malolactic fermentation which provide the wine a buttery creamy texture which accompanies the goat cheese quite nicely.
Other producers like, Joseph Phelps from Napa Valley, Incognito from the Northern Central Valley in California, and Yalumba, more for every day wine-drinking, are all exciting picks with this course of your meal.
While an easy go-to for your main course might seem to be a filet, impress your significant other and showcase your refinement with a succulent and hearty osso buco. Many of us have received pressure cookers for Christmas, the crock pot of the 2020s, which makes this dish sure to impress with much less effort on your part. Incorporating veal shanks, dry red wine, onions, tomatoes, porcini and cremini mushrooms, this dish is a delightful combination of rich and savory, salty and sweet, earthy and bright. And instead of a Cabernet, try a traditional pairing of a Super Tuscan Sangiovese blend.
The term originating in the 1980s was given to red Tuscan blends of Sangiovese, combined with non-native Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah, and Cabernet Franc but given a distinctive Italian style. While most are produced in the Italian wine region of Tuscany, there are a few producers making these blends outside of the native region. Deep flavors of plum and cherry are combined with earthy undertones of cedar, and tobacco to provide a rich and robust flavor. The tannins in the wine will be a perfect balance for the rich osso buco and its fruity flavors will court the tomatoes in the dish wonderfully.
While famous producers like Antinori Tiganello and Marchesi Incisa della Rocchetta’s Sassicaia are “hashtag goals” when it comes to this wine pairing, I find Tenuta San Guido Guidalberto (retail: $50) and Cabreo Il Borgo (retail: $50) wines are great picks to open on your special Valentine’s celebration. Complete with flavors of red cherry, black fruits, leather and earthy undertones the wine accentuates each of the dishes components while celebrating the intricacies found in your glass. For more everyday finds, producers like Castello Banfi, Tenuta Sette Ponti, and Ornellaia Le Volte are approachable yet tasty.
For dessert, skip the chocolate covered strawberries and fondue and finish your meal with a wow-factor presentation. Impress your dinner date with molten chocolate lava cake, that when sliced into will exude hot chocolate sauce onto the plate. The recipe by master chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten, makes this impressive dish approachable and easily prepped ahead of time. Pair it with a Late-Bottled Vintage Port and you won’t be disappointed. Port, made in the Duoro region in Portugal and has been produced for hundreds of years, quickly consumed by the eager British who imported the drink in the middle to late 1700s. Differing aging requirements and variances during production give Port several categories from Ruby Ports, Tawny, Late-Bottled Vintage, and Vintage, which is the most esteemed and often the highest price tag. You’ll see many names on the shelves of your favorite wine shop, but Taylor Fladgate, Niepoort, W & J Graham’s are definitely ones to seek out. For more everyday wine, Quinta Do Infantado Port is also a great value at around $25 and is certainly worth the experience. Deep black fruits are accented by spice and flavors of licorice to offer a rich, yet refined experience with every sip. Coupled with the flavors of dark chocolate from the molten lava cake, the Port readies the palate for another bite, and the cake’s dark flavors call out the fruity qualities in the wine.
Cooking Tip: While the preparations are quite straight-forward and easy to follow. Follow the cook times exactly, within seconds the cake can go from perfect to over-cooked. As one that entertains, it’s easy to get distracted while hosting and enjoying a glass of wine.
Find the recipe at: foodandwine.com/recipes/molten-chocolate-cakes
This Valentine’s Day, show the wine lover in your life some love, and explore these delicious options to impress with a special meal. The combination of food, wine, and fine company will be sure to make sure an exciting occasion and great alternative to pink balloons and Hershey’s kisses.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
