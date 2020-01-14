Bottled Up: Escape the cold with a South-of-the-border Malbec

Weinert Malbec from Bodega Y Cavas De Weinert (retail: $30-$40), comprised of 100% Malbec grapes, is no exception to the region’s efforts for excellent wine making. Robust and rich in flavor, the wine exhibits dark flavors of plum and blueberry combined with subtle spice flavors from oak aging to offer a balanced and refined Malbec experience. Full bodied, and long finish, this is a wine that is great to enjoy and cellar for years to come. Because of Malbec’s full body qualities it’s important to pair with foods that showcase large flavor profiles in order to match intensity. However, because Malbec has moderate tannin and acidity, it does pair better with leaner meats and bolder flavors such as buffalo, elk and lamb and also pairs delightfully with blue cheese, gorgonzola and many other bold soft cheeses. As you’re cooking, be sure to incorporate strong spices and flavors like sage, rosemary and cumin, for example, as they will not only accentuate the spice flavors in the wine but find balance with the dark fruits showcased in every sip. Be sure to avoid foods with higher fat contents, high acidity, or overly subtle as this wine, when paired correctly is a delicious combination to serve for your guests. Try dishes like these: