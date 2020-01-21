Bottled Up: Cozy up with a glass of wine, great meal

Diving into the deep-end of winter temperatures always puts me in the mood for rich comfort foods and delicious glasses of wine. As Mother Nature’s fury continues to belabor the point it is January with several months of winter left, why not make the best of it and cozy up with a glass of wine and great meal? Whenever I’m in the midst of cold temperatures I find that not only have my kitchen decisions been impacted but also the wines pulled from my cellars as well. I opt for wines rich in flavor, robust and bold in quality instead of crisp and lean varietals that often chill you as much as the glass it rests in.