Bottled Up: Cozy up with a glass of wine, great meal

Diving into the deep-end of winter temperatures always puts me in the mood for rich comfort foods and delicious glasses of wine. As Mother Nature’s fury continues to belabor the point it is January with several months of winter left, why not make the best of it and cozy up with a glass of wine and great meal? Whenever I’m in the midst of cold temperatures I find that not only have my kitchen decisions been impacted but also the wines pulled from my cellars as well. I opt for wines rich in flavor, robust and bold in quality instead of crisp and lean varietals that often chill you as much as the glass it rests in.
Australian Shiraz has come a long way over the past decades and continue to be a force to be reckoned with as experienced wine makers continue to perfect their craft. What’s more is that with cold temperatures I find that new world Shiraz is a perfect pairing with a steaming bowl of chili.
Australia’s wine making regions are broken into six areas with top producers hailing from the South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria sub-regions in the country. Within the South Australian region lies home to the countless vineyards and Shiraz producers we come to associate with the country’s exports. Producing Shiraz, Cabernet/Merlot blends, but also Semillon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon and Riesling, the region’s climate and soil composition which vary from sandy loam to dark red clays offer vines fertile soils with which to produce rich and robust fruits.
One such wines are those from Thorn-Clarke a family owned winery in the heart of the Barossa region. Named after the last names of founders David Clarke who married Cheryl Thorn, the vineyard has grown and is now spread over 270 hectares (approximately one square mile) in both Barossa and Eden Valley wine regions. The Clarkes are no newbies when it comes to grape production, and have been producing grapes for six generations. The grapes were first cultivated in 1870 when Cheryl Clarke’s family ancestors arrived and settled in the area.
Previous generations of the Clarke family used the operation to sell grapes to other wine producers but ventured into wine making with its first release in 2001. The winery now produces not only top quality Shiraz but also expressions of Chardonnay, Riesling, Malbec, Cabernet, and Grenache.
The Shotfire Shiraz from Thorn-Clarke Wines retails $20-$25, and is a great every day wine to be enjoyed with your meal or standalone on a chilly winter night. Named as an homage to David Clarke’s ancestral roots. Clarke’s former generations were people of the land as well and founded the prominent Lady Alice gold mine which lead to the Shotfire wine to be born.
Produced with Shiraz grapes from the winery’s St. Kitts, Milton Park, and Kabininge vineyards, the wine undergoes a multitude of steps to ensure flavor, tannin and complexity. The wine is cooled during fermentation to encourage fruit flavors to develop, and American Oak is used to not only complement tannin structure found in the pressed wine skins but to add a level of spice to the wine found in the finished product.
Upon opening, this wine showcases deep purple hues, rich flavors of dark fruit from plum to black currant, and is accented by smokey aromas of cocoa and flavors of clove. At 14.5% alcohol, this wine is both high in alcohol and offers bold tannins perfect for cozy winter nights.
While this wine is not only great with chili (not overly spicy), try pairing with barbecue as the smokey qualities from the grill will be complemented by the smokey nature of this wine. Brisket with southern style BBQ sauce or smoked sausages will be an excellent match. Leaner cuts of beef and lamb are also excellent pairings and often benefit from the dark fruit flavors in the wine and can be excellent when paired with a slightly spice-laden sauce or rub accompanies.
This winter, Shotfire Shiraz from Thorn-Clarke Wines is a wine that I would encourage you to seek out as a beautiful addition to your cellar and for many cozy winter nights at home. Fruit forward and smokey. this wine delivers everything that one expects from an Australian Shiraz and likely a name that any of your guests will be delightfully surprised by at your dinner table.
Carson Bodnarek, a self-proclaimed “cork dork”, is a certificate recipient from the Court of Master Sommeliers, WSET Level II and is currently studying for his certified sommelier exam. Always on the hunt for his next great bottle of wine for his collection, he is an avid jetsetter and devout foodie. After moving to Quad-Cities from Iowa City in 2013, Carson now resides in Bettendorf.
Contact Carson Bodnarek at 563-383-2299 or cbodnarek@qctimes.com.