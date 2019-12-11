Dec. 12-18: 4 events for you

It's a Tuba Christmas again

If you've never heard 100 tubas playing holiday music, jingle on down to Griggs Music's 28th-annual QC TubaChristmas at 2 p.m. Saturday at SouthPark Mall, Moline, All area tuba, euphonium and baritone players are invited to be part of the free concert, to be held in the former Younkers courtyard at SouthPark, 4500 16th St.

Players can register for $10 (which includes a commemorative pin) from 9:15 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a two-hour rehearsal and an instrument decoration contest in the store space near Von Maur. The concert will start at 2 p.m., conducted by Andy Owen, band director at Tipton High School, and hosted by Jake Walker, director of bands at Rockridge School District.

There will be recognition for best instrument decoration, oldest and youngest players, as well as who traveled the farthest to attend and multi-generational family participants. Music for the performance can be purchased at Griggs Music, 3849 N. Brady St., Davenport.