Dec. 19-25: 4 events for you

See stars in Bettendorf
In the Bible, a bright star in the East over Bethlehem heralds the birth of Jesus. For 35 years, stars over Bettendorf have heralded the popular “Christmas Star” program, which will be presented at 7 p.m. daily through Sunday at the Donald A. Schaefer Planetarium inside Bettendorf High School, 3333 18th St.
The free program is a tradition at BHS, dating back to 1974, said Chris Like, planetarium director. “Although many planetariums have a version of 'The Christmas Star,' we are especially proud of our program,” he said recently. “The script was derived from scientific and theological research and adapted to fit our audience.”
It's narrated by Frank Gorshe, a BHS chemistry teacher and friend of the planetarium, and incorporates music of Mannheim Steamroller’s “Christmas in the Aire” and “Fresh Aire Christmas.”
The planetarium has undergone major upgrades in recent years. In 2017, the original star ball was removed and replaced with two fish-eye projectors. “These, coupled with an advanced computer software package and 5.1 surround sound, allow for a unique 360-degree experience found nowhere else in the area,” Like said. “Having this is kind of a jewel in the high school — it's pretty unique. They'd have to go to Chicago to get an experience like this."
“Even though we're talking the birth of Christ and the Star of Bethlehem, we're looking at it from a scientific point of view and what was in the sky at that time — what the Wise Men may have seen in the sky and what drew them to Bethlehem,” he said.
The show is free but seating is limited. Call 563-332-4516 to reserve seats.
Arsenal Museum connects vets and artists
A special art exhibit honoring veterans will be on display at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum through Feb. 15, 2020.
EVAC — “Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration” — is a traveling exhibit that brings 15 original works to the RIA Museum, including two based on the experiences of decorated Vietnam veteran and Quad-Cities native Bill “Hawk” Albracht. EVAC aims to connect veterans and artists. The featured veterans are from all five branches of the military and served in conflicts from World War II through the present. The featured artists are from 23 states and one foreign nation.
Veterans were interviewed about their experiences, and artists made prints based on their interpretation of those stories. Artists used a variety of techniques, including etching, seriography, relief, engraving and mezzotint, according to an exhibit release. The artwork is exhibited with excerpts from the transcribed interviews.
At 21, Albracht was the youngest captain to command combat troops in Vietnam. For his military service, he received three Silver Stars for gallantry in action, three Purple Hearts, five Bronze Stars and several other awards for combat valor. Albracht worked 25 years for the U.S. Secret Service.
EVAC is intended to bridge “the often precarious gap between military and civilian life, offer glimpses into real experiences, and create an environment for the viewer that invites genuine understanding and engagement,” the museum release said. “The process of storytelling and interpretation central to EVAC makes it a project uniquely positioned to promote empathy from multiple groups."
More information on EVAC is available at evacproject.org. Admission to the RIA Museum is free; hours are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and it's at Building 60 on North Avenue. For more information, contact the museum at 309-782-3518 or visit arsenalhistoricalsociety.org/temp-exhibits.
New plays celebrate New Ground space
With a newly renovated interior at its longtime home at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St. in the Village of East Davenport, New Ground Theatre will present its latest Playwrights Festival this weekend.
“This is sort of a cross between our usual Playwrights Festivals and Sudden Theatre,” New Ground founder Chris Jansen said recently. Selected playwrights had two weeks to write a short play on a holiday theme, and two more weeks to cast and rehearse it. The playwrights involved are Michael Carron, Don Faust, Michael Callahan, William Pepper and Jansen.
The performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Before the Friday show, New Ground will have an open house starting at 6 p.m. to show off all the renovations that have taken place at the theater over the past year and a half, including new flooring and seating, Jansen said.
There will be complimentary holiday treats, discounted drinks at the bar, and that night the plays will be free to attend.
The performances on Saturday and Sunday will cost $10 for general admission, $8 for students and seniors 55 and older. For more information, visit facebook.com/newgroundtheatre.
Peek into new Glass Heritage studio
Some historic Quad-Cities churches will shine extra brightly this Christmas thanks to meticulous stained-glass restoration work done by a unique local business, Glass Heritage at 3030 Hickory Grove Road, Davenport.
“We want to make people aware stained glass is a living, breathing thing,” Glass Heritage operations manager Alex Plantenberg said this week from the firm's new 13,000-square-foot home across the street from the old location. “We try and get as much done by the holidays, and try not to remove windows that are important to services.”
The German American Heritage Center is hosting a tour of Glass Heritage, which works on windows throughout the Midwest, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Plantenberg did a presentation in the fall at GAHC, 2nd and Gaines streets in Davenport, in conjunction with its current exhibit, "Gold Coast Glass," which features stained glass from German mansions of Davenport's Gold Coast-Hamburg District. The exhibit, which will be on display through Jan,. 12, is included with GAHC general admission.
Founded in 2001, Glass Heritage is the only such business of its kind in the region, and its work can be seen at Butterworth Center and Deere-Wiman House in Moline; Sacred Heart, St. Pius and St. Mary's in Rock Island; First Presbyterian and St. Paul the Apostle in Davenport; and St. Mary's in Moline. It's currently restoring windows from St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg, Iowa, near Dyersville, and is in the fifth year of working on Wesley United Methodist in Muscatine, after it recovered from a tornado.
Glass Heritage has much more room in its new location and has added staff in the past few years because of the volume of its projects, Plantenberg said. Most of its work is replacing leaded borders on old stained-glass window sections and cleaning and improving protective coverings. A small percentage of the work involves creating new windows, he said.
Saturday's tour will be limited to about a dozen people. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Call 563-322-8844. Cost is $8 for GAHC members and $12 for nonmembers.