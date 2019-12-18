Dec. 19-25: 4 events for you

“Even though we're talking the birth of Christ and the Star of Bethlehem, we're looking at it from a scientific point of view and what was in the sky at that time — what the Wise Men may have seen in the sky and what drew them to Bethlehem,” he said.

The show is free but seating is limited. Call 563-332-4516 to reserve seats.

Arsenal Museum connects vets and artists

A special art exhibit honoring veterans will be on display at the Rock Island Arsenal Museum through Feb. 15, 2020.

EVAC — “Experiencing Veterans & Artists Collaboration” — is a traveling exhibit that brings 15 original works to the RIA Museum, including two based on the experiences of decorated Vietnam veteran and Quad-Cities native Bill “Hawk” Albracht. EVAC aims to connect veterans and artists. The featured veterans are from all five branches of the military and served in conflicts from World War II through the present. The featured artists are from 23 states and one foreign nation.