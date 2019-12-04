Sample small-town Iowa at Workshop
Janet Story Schlapkohl sure has a fitting middle name for a writer. An adjunct professor at the University of Iowa, she's a playwright, comedian, actress, director and professor, and she will perform her one-woman show, “Invisible But Dangerous,” this weekend at QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport.
It's billed as an “irreverent, humorous look back at life from a small-town Iowa perspective; everything from La Leche to the Latch, from Lamaze to epidurals, from landlines to cell phones, from hands-on learning to 'apps,' from the evening news with Walter Cronkite to 'fake' news, from distrusting strangers to taking Ubers and staying at Airbnbs and all while being sandwiched between caring for Depression-era parents and parenting millennials.” Schlapkohl says she aims to “upend the options for older women becoming invisible — or becoming a 'Crone.'”
Her play “My Sister” was done at QCTW in 2013, and she performed in her play “Here I'm Hank” at German American Heritage Center in January 2018. Her work has been performed in Los Angeles, Colorado, New York, Tennessee and across Iowa. She performs solo shows and entertains at corporate events. In 2002, she founded Combined Efforts Theatre, a nonprofit purposefully inclusive of actors with physical and mental challenges (combinedefforts.org).
She's also founded a summer camp for children using theatrical principles and nature (thecountrycamp.com). Located on 14.5 acres just outside Iowa City, it offers a variety of outdoor activities for kids in grades K-8. Her commissions include from the University of Iowa Labor Center, UI Iowa Women’s Archives, UI Human Rights Center, Center for Worker Justice, Theatre Masters, Germans in the Global Midwest Symposium and the AFL-CIO.
Performances of “Invisible But Dangerous” will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and at 3 p.m. and 7:30 Saturday. Like QCTW's other shows, admission is by its “pay what it's worth” policy.
A Q-C holiday premiere at Guild
Quad City Music Guild is offering a new gift for its holiday production, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” A Q-C area premiere, the show is based on the 1971 book and play by Barbara Robinson, and directed by longtime Guild veteran Kevin Pieper.
In the story, the Herdmans are the worst kids in history, so when they crash Sunday school and demand parts in the Christmas pageant, the whole town panics, according to a synopsis. There’s not supposed to be fighting or cigar-smoking in Bethlehem! It’s up to first-time choir director Grace and the Reverend to help their community see the Christmas story and the Herdman kids through new eyes “in this buoyant musical adaptation of the funny and touching holiday classic,” the summary says. “Silent night? Not a chance."
"It has lots of funny moments and also those that will tug at your heart," Pieper said this week. "The music is upbeat and beautiful. And the story is special in that we see children, who are considered outcasts, be brought into the community through the story of Christmas, and in doing so, they open the hearts of everyone in the town."
A review of a 2017 production at dcmetrotheaterarts.com said it's “not your typical holiday story. Adapted from the best-selling book by Barbara Robinson, this rendition is laced with hilarity, mischief and wonder.” Music Guild performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, plus 2 p.m. Sunday, at the Prospect Park Theater, 1584 34th Ave., Moline.
The Herdman family members are played by Jordan Dodd, Lillian Cobert, Alex King, Erica Heiselman, Tori Vedvik and Marley Haley. Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for children (12 and under), available at 309-762-6610 or qcmusicguild.com.
Dream of a black Christmas at Playcrafters
A different perspective on the familiar Christmas story will be offered at Playcrafters Barn Theatre this weekend with “Black Nativity,” by acclaimed African-American poet Langston Hughes. Co-directed by Karen Roebuck and Joseph Obleton, it will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. Sunday, at 4950 35th Ave., Moline.
A retelling of the classic Nativity story with an entirely black cast, “Black Nativity” opened off-Broadway in December 1961, and was made into a 2013 movie starring Forest Whitaker and Angela Bassett.
It includes traditional Christmas carols in gospel style, with a few songs created specifically for the show. Obleton grew up in Cleveland and said Hughes often performed the show there, in its early years. “The play has been done all over the world,” Obleton said in a recent interview. “After seeing it in Cleveland, I was amazed by the play — the dancing, the gospel music. It would be nice to see 'Black Nativity' where I'm at now.”
The play not only reflects the time of Christ's birth, but “how it affects the rest of people's lives from then on,” Obleton said.
“It's just gonna be so full of hand-clapping, joyful,” Roebuck said. “We all know about the Christmas story; it's just a different interpretation of the Christmas story.” Obleton added: “We just want people to come and have fun. It's a very entertaining show, very energetic.”
Tickets for the Playcrafters production are $15, available at eventbrite.com/e/black-nativity-tickets-79970693497.
A “Little Prince” has big heart
St. Ambrose University is a special place for alums Aaron Randolph III (SAU '02) and Daniel Rairdin-Hale ('04). The playwright/composer and stage director, respectively, return to present a new version of “The Little Prince,” at Galvin Fine Arts Center (518 W. Locust St., Davenport), at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
First published in 1943 by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, "The Little Prince" is the story of a pilot whose airplane crashes in the Sahara desert, leaving him desperate to find a way home. During his trek, he inexplicably encounters a little boy who claims to be a prince exploring the cosmos and traveling from one world to the next.
Premiered in May at QC Theatre Workshop, of which Randolph is artistic director, this iteration includes original music, masks and puppets. Rairdin-Hale — who chairs SAU's theater department — brought a unique expertise to the play — mask-making. He created masks for SAU's "The Tempest" (2016) to convey otherworldliness of the island spirits, and similarly, the masks in "The Little Prince" set characters apart — mainly the adults.
Rairdin-Hale made puppets for "Alice in Wonderland" at SAU (2012), for which Randolph wrote music, and he suggested the combination of four puppets and six rubberized latex masks for "Little Prince." The masks are painted to reflect the characters as they appear in the book, Rairdin-Hale said.
The Ambrose cast includes Joe Lasher in the title role, Jeremy Mahr, Abbie Carpenter, Luke Peterson, Mary Rose Prosinski, Sarah Goodall, Sam Lange, Quinnie Rodman, David Weaver and T. J. Green.
You can see a video about making masks for the production at galvinfinearts.cmail19.com/t/ViewEmail/y/5F915C93E6118B28. All tickets are $10, and SAU students get in free with valid ID, available at sau.tix.com/Event.aspx?EventCode=1140142.
