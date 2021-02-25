Davenport Central to "Clue" with a twist. The virtual production was filmed at the Renwick Mansion

Putting on their production of "Clue" has had about as many twists and turns as the plot of the murder-mystery for members of the Davenport Central High School's Drama Department.
But, after budget concerns, setbacks and delays caused mainly by the COVID-19 pandemic, the show finally will go on — with one more twist. Instead of performing in front of a live audience, the show was shot on video at the historic Renwick Mansion in Davenport and will be shown virtually at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26. To watch, click on the link at the Central High School homepage: davenportschools.org/central/
"It gives you a little bit of film experience, which is fantastic, especially for those who want to go into performing arts," Central senior Inna Gomez, who plays Miss Scarlett, said.
"It was a really bizarre change," said senior Hayden IntVeld, who plays Wadsworth, the butler. "I'm used to performing in front of a live audience, but we had to adapt because of COVID ... . Now I get to combine theater and film, and it's a really interesting way of combining theater with new technology."
Performing in the mansion also was an interesting experience, according to senior Meghan Brewster, who plays Mrs. White.
"It's actually a really good experience," she said. "I've learned a lot from being in the mansion here instead of in a regular theater because we definitely have to play with angles more, and we have to figure out different types of ways to make things happen instead of on stage."
Director Thea IntVeld, Hayden's mother, said directing the video production was much different than leading a stage show.
"On stage it's pretty much my ballgame, and I do all of the talking and all of the directing," she said. "Here was very collaborative. ... I relied on Owen (cameraman Owen Hoke) to get the right angles; they had to listen to him, (and) I had my team of the tech kids that had their parts involved."
But she was center stage when the decision was made to transition from theater to video.
"I picked this show out last year pre-COVID lockdown with the idea that we were going to have this humongous, neat set on our performing arts stage," she explained. "Then I wasn't even sure we were going to have a show this year. I talked to the principals and I guaranteed that I could probably still put on this show because it's a smaller cast safely. Then I thought to myself, 'Well, how am I going to put on this big set on a stage when we don't have the budget right now since we can't put people in the seats to pay for the show?'
"Then I was thinking about the livestream. Well, it's live and it wouldn't be as pretty on the stage. I was sitting in my car and went it would sure be nice if we had a venue that wasn't the stage. Then I remembered the mansion, the Renwick Mansion. And I'm like, 'The Renwick Mansion!' We've got to see if we can get it for the show. And the owners of the Renwick Mansion offered it to us for free, so we've been practicing here, and we did this entire show without having to pay for it."
The production received another boost when Mickle Communications offered to record the show for free, and Hoke volunteered his time to run the camera.
Of course, once the major hurdles were cleared, there still were other inconveniences: finding out when the mansion was available, making sure Hoke was available and working around students' scheduling conflicts.
"They all have jobs and extracurricular activities," IntVeld said.
Toss in a little bad winter weather and the show date had to be pushed back and a three-day shooting plan expanded to five.
"Owen has to put the show together real quickly before it opens on Friday," Thea IntVeld said Monday night when the shooting wrapped up around 10 p.m.
Now that the production is in the can, Brewster says it should not be a one-time experiment.
"I would definitely say people should try this, especially since we're in this really beautiful mansion and we get to film as well," she said. "Film is just a different experience than live acting, and I would suggest everyone tries it at least once."
Since IntVeld doesn't think the COVID-19 life is over yet, she already is thinking of another virtual performance for Central's spring show.