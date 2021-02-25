Davenport Central to "Clue" with a twist. The virtual production was filmed at the Renwick Mansion

Director Thea IntVeld, Hayden's mother, said directing the video production was much different than leading a stage show.

"On stage it's pretty much my ballgame, and I do all of the talking and all of the directing," she said. "Here was very collaborative. ... I relied on Owen (cameraman Owen Hoke) to get the right angles; they had to listen to him, (and) I had my team of the tech kids that had their parts involved."

But she was center stage when the decision was made to transition from theater to video.

"I picked this show out last year pre-COVID lockdown with the idea that we were going to have this humongous, neat set on our performing arts stage," she explained. "Then I wasn't even sure we were going to have a show this year. I talked to the principals and I guaranteed that I could probably still put on this show because it's a smaller cast safely. Then I thought to myself, 'Well, how am I going to put on this big set on a stage when we don't have the budget right now since we can't put people in the seats to pay for the show?'