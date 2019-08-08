DAVENPORT -- New Ground Theatre will present "A Dog’s House" by Micah Schraft over the next two weekends at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport.
When Michael and Eden's beloved dog, Jock, violently turns on a neighbor's dog, the couple is forced to reevaluated beliefs, questions assumptions, and examine the darker aspects of life, according to a synopsis.
A review of a 2015 production, at latimes.com, said: "Targeting a young audience with hip, snappy dialogue and contemporary sensibilities, Schraft’s narrative efficiency drops us in medias res into Michael and Eden’s quandary.
"Although their initial rapid-fire volleys could benefit from additional timing polish, once the other couple shows up the momentum never falters as defenses roll over and self-deceptions get banished to the doghouse."
The New Ground cast — directed by Jacque Cohoon — features the talents of Kyle Taylor, Tabitha Oles, Jordan L. Smith and Ashley Hoskins.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays this weekend and next. Tickets cost $10 in advance (at 563-265-5347) and $12 at the door. Senior and student discount available.