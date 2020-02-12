Comedy, rap, burlesque among the Valentine's Day entertainment options in the Quad-Cities

Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of the show. They're available at eventbrite.com/e/talib-kweli-tickets-87139609919.

'The Worst Valentine’s Day'

The Speakeasy, at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, has a “perfect comedy show for those of you who find it therapeutic (or just funny) to hear about other people’s dating and romance disasters and/or success stories.” “The Worst Valentine's Day” will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Lunchbox sketch comedy troupe — featuring Anthony Natarelli — is back with another Valentine's spectacular full of terrible dates, incorrect holiday history and maybe even a pinch of romance. Those attending must be 18 or older.

Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 day of the show. They can be reserved at 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or at thecirca21speakeasy.com.

Moulin Rouge burlesque