Comedy, rap, burlesque among the Valentine's Day entertainment options in the Quad-Cities

Don’t have any Valentine’s Day plans yet? You can choose from a variety of fun options in the Quad-Cities, including:
'Bad Dates'
The newest local theater group, One-off Theatrical Productions, founded by Eric Teeter, will present the one-woman comedy “Bad Dates,” which tells the story of Haley Walker, a single mother of a teenage daughter who has decided to re-enter the dating scene.
She tells her story as she prepares for each date, and the results of the previous date are revealed in hilarious detail, according to a synopsis. “Bad Dates” was written by Theresa Rebeck, creator of the NBC series “Smash.”
The 90-minute production features Victoria House as Haley. She’s been seen recently at Rock Island's ComedySport and in “(a work in progress)” at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, Moline.
It will performed at QC Theatre Workshop, 1730 Wilkes Ave., Davenport, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 13-15, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16. Tickets are “pay what it’s worth” after the performance.
One-off Theatrical Productions “is committed to providing the theater experience to anyone, regardless of their ability to purchase a ticket,” Teeter said.
For more information, visit facebook.com/oneofftp or email oneoffqc@gmail.com.
Rapper Talib Kweli
At 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, internationally known rapper Talib Kweli will perform at the Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline. The Brooklyn-based performer “earned his stripes as one of the most lyrically gifted, socially aware and politically insightful rappers to emerge in the last 20 years,” according to an event description.
“After nearly 20 years of releasing mesmerizing music, Talib Kweli stands as one of the world’s most talented and most accomplished hip-hop artists,” the event release said, noting he’s worked with Mos Def as half of Black Star, with producer Hi-Tek for Reflection Eternal, as well as with Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, and Just Blaze.
Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 day of the show. They're available at eventbrite.com/e/talib-kweli-tickets-87139609919.
'The Worst Valentine’s Day'
The Speakeasy, at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island, has a “perfect comedy show for those of you who find it therapeutic (or just funny) to hear about other people’s dating and romance disasters and/or success stories.” “The Worst Valentine's Day” will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Lunchbox sketch comedy troupe — featuring Anthony Natarelli — is back with another Valentine's spectacular full of terrible dates, incorrect holiday history and maybe even a pinch of romance. Those attending must be 18 or older.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 day of the show. They can be reserved at 309-786-7733, ext. 2, or at thecirca21speakeasy.com.
Moulin Rouge burlesque
The Moonshine Misfits burlesque troupe will reveal a “Moulin Rouge”-themed Valentine’s show at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., Village of East Davenport. The Midwestern mischief (also for ages 18 and older) will set you back $12 in advance, or $15 at the door.
For more info, visit facebook.com/events/543146059574394.