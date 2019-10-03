DAVENPORT — A special Tomfoolery On Tremont, featuring comedian Matt Braunger, is at 8 p.m. Sunday, with a happy hour at 7 p.m., at Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave. Tickets are $30, available at eventbrite.com.
A 45-year-old Chicago native, Braunger was raised in Portland, Ore. A headlining comedian since 2007 and an actor since childhood, Braunger studied theater in New York and improvisation in Chicago.
His television credits include a recurring role on ABC’s "Agent Carter," NBC’s "Up All Night," Seeso’s "Take My Wife," a series regular role on MADtv and a cast member of TruTV’s "How To Be a Grown Up," as well as appearances on "Bojack Horseman," "Garfunkel and Oates," "Maron," "Family Tree," "Happy Endings," HBO’s "Family Tree," "Conan," "The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien," "The Late Show with David Letterman," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," the "Chelsea Lately" roundtable, and "Live At Gotham."
Braunger won the 2008 “Best Of The Fest” at the inaugural Rooftop Comedy Festival in Aspen. In 2009, he was named Variety’s Top 10 Comics to Watch, and Comedy Central’s Hot 9 in ’09 list. His debut album "Soak Up The Night" was released by Comedy Central Records and he was named to the iTunes REWIND Top 20 Albums of 2009.
In 2010, he recorded his half-hour Comedy Central Presents special and in 2012 released his debut hourlong special entitled "Shovel Fighter," also released as an album. Braunger's hour-long comedy special, "Big Dumb Animal" (2015), is available on Netflix, and his most recent album “Finally Live in Portland” is available on Amazon.
Along with touring comedy clubs across the country, Braunger is also a regular at the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, and he headlined the Old Milwaukee Comedy Tour for Funny Or Die in 2013.
Braunger also co-founded the popular Bridgetown Comedy Festival that takes place annually in Portland. His half-hour podcast can be heard at nerdist.com/podcast/ding-donger-with-matt-braunger.
For more information, visit mattbraunger.com.